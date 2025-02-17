OnePlus 13 Mini to pack 6000mAh battery despite being smaller in size- All details

OnePlus 13 series is being popularised for its flagship performance and impressive camera capabilities at under Rs.80000. While the newly launched models already left a great mark in the high-end smartphone market, the company is rumoured to bring another smartphone under the series. Yes, I am talking about the OnePlus 13 Mini which will likely debut in the upcoming weeks. Well, OnePlus is not the only brand launching a mini model, as Oppo and Vivo did it first and now Oppo Find X8 Mini and Vivo X200 Mini are expected to make a global debut, competing with each other. OnePlus 13 Mini with a 6.3-inch display could come with a 6000mAh battery.(OnePlus)

Now, in a new report, the OnePlus 13 Mini battery size has been tipped, showcasing zero compromise on battery life despite being smaller in size than its older siblings. Therefore, know what the upcoming OnePlus 13 Mini has in store for the users.

OnePlus 13 Mini battery

Tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station (DCS) shared a post on a Chinese social media platform Webio (via GizmoChina) revealing that the upcoming OnePlus 13 Mini may feature a 6000mAh battery despite having a smaller 6.3-inch display size. Alongside 6000mAh battery, Oppo and OnePlus are also rumoured to bring smartphones with massive 6500 to 7000mAh batteries in the second half of the year.

If the rumours are true, then this revelation may come as a surprise to competitors, as smaller devices do not such greater capability to fit a 6000mAh battery. Therefore, it could be the first time we may see a small-sized smartphone offering greater battery life than some of the high-end flagships such as iPhone 16 Pro models, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and others.

OnePlus 13 Mini: What we know so far

The OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED LTPO display with slimmer bezels and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering flagship performance. It is rumoured to come with a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX906 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom. Now, we also have an idea of the battery size. Therefore, we will have to wait until the April 2025 launch to confirm what the OnePlus 13 Mini will offer.

