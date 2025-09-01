OnePlus 15 5G mobile will likely be the first smartphone with…

OnePlus is expected to launch its new generation flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15 5G, in the coming months. If you’re wondering about the “14” in the smartphone’s name, then the company is directly skipping to OnePlus 15, as it is reported that the number “4” is considered unlucky in Chinese culture. Apart from the smartphone name, more information about the OnePlus 15 5G has emerged, revealing a major performance upgrade with a new processor, RAM, and new-gen software. Therefore, if you are planning to upgrade your smartphone, then you might want to wait for the upcoming OnePlus 15 model. The OnePlus 15 5G mobile is tipped for a major performance upgrade. Here’s everything you need to know.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 15 5G launch: Performance upgrades to expect

According to an Android Headlines report, the OnePlus 15 5G appeared on the Geekbench listing with model number OnePlus PLK110. The listing reveals crucial features of the flagship, including its chipset, RAM storage, and software version. As per Geekbench, the OnePlus 15 5G will likely be the first smartphone launching with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor.

This flagship chipset will likely make its official debut in October, with OnePlus being the first carrier of the chipset. Reportedly, the chipset will have a configuration of two prime cores that boost up to 4.61GHz and six secondary cores running at 3.63GHz. In addition, the OnePlus 15 could support 16GB of RAM and will likely run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box.

OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in October in China, whereas the global launch will likely take place in January 2026. In other news, the OnePlus 15 is leaked to come in three colour options: Black, Purple, and Titanium. In addition, the company may also plan to bring design changes to the flagship with an entirely new camera module.

Apart from these updates, the rumours surrounding the OnePlus 15 model are slim. Therefore, we may have to wait a couple of months more to know what the new-gen flagship will look like and what upgrades we could expect during the launch.