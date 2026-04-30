OnePlus Pad 4 launched in India: Price, key features, and our first impressions
OnePlus has launched its much-anticipated Pad 4 in India, featuring a large 13.2-inch display with stylus support and the latest Qualcomm processor.
You may be interested in
11% OFF
XIAOMI Pad 8 [Smartchoice] Flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 |11.2" 3.2K Display | 8GB, 128GB | Ultra Slim Metal Design | 9200mAh Battery | 68 Bn+ Colours HyperAI | Wi-Fi 7 | Titanium Blue
XIAOMI Pad 8 [Smartchoice] Flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 |11.2" 3.2K Display | 8GB 128GB | Ultra Slim Metal Design | 9200mAh Battery | 68 Bn+ Colours HyperAI | Wi-Fi 7 | Titanium Blue
₹33,999₹37,999
Get This
OnePlus Pad 3 World's Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 13.2" 3.4k Screen, 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 8 Speakers, AI, 12140 mAh Battery, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM WiFi, Storm Blue
OnePlus Pad 3 World's Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor 13.2" 3.4k Screen 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate
₹49,999
Get This
63% OFF
3r Earbuds True Wireless for OnePlus Pad Mobile Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers, Playback:Upto 38hr case,4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating, TWS Ear Buds with mic (38 Hours Case, 3-R,)
3r Earbuds True Wireless for OnePlus Pad Mobile Earbuds with Mic 12.4mm Drivers Playback:Upto 38hr case
₹749₹1,999
Get This
7% OFF
OnePlus Pad Go 2, 30.73 cm (12.1 inch) 2.8K Display, Dolby Vision™, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Quad Speakers, AI, 10050 mAh Battery, Wi-Fi Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage, Shadow Black
OnePlus Pad Go 2 30.73 cm (12.1 inch) 2.8K Display Dolby Vision™
₹27,999₹29,999
Get This
3% OFF
OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh, 11"(27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hrs of Video Playback, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage, LTE, Aero Blue
OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh 11"(27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hrs of Video Playback 8GB RAM 128GB Storage
₹19,455₹19,999
Get This
Just eight months after the OnePlus Pad 3 made its debut in India, OnePlus has already pulled the wraps off its successor with the launch of OnePlus Pad 4 this afternoon. The new tablet, priced at ₹59,999, is set to go on sale from May 5 across Amazon, Flipkart, the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store app, and offline retail outlets.
You may be interested in
23% OFF
OnePlus Pad 3 Smart Keyboard - Detachable Bluetooth Keyboard & Touchpad, Magnetic Attachment, Adjustable Angle (110-165°), Full-Size Layout with AI Key & NFC File Transfer.
OnePlus Pad 3 Smart Keyboard - Detachable Bluetooth Keyboard & Touchpad Magnetic Attachment Adjustable Angle (110-165°)
₹9,999₹12,999
Get This
60% OFF
ProElite Cover for OnePlus Pad 3 13.2 inch 2025 case Cover, Soft Flexible Flip Case Cover for OnePlus Pad 3 13.2 inch 2025 with Pen Holder [Recoil Series] - Black
ProElite Cover for OnePlus Pad 3 13.2 inch 2025 case Cover Soft Flexible Flip Case Cover for OnePlus Pad 3 13.2 inch 2025 with Pen Holder [Recoil Series] - Black
₹799₹1,999
Get This
60% OFF
Robustrion Tempered Glass for OnePlus Pad 3 13.2 inch Screen Protector Guard for OnePlus Pad 3 13.2 inch Tablet - 1 Pack
Robustrion Tempered Glass for OnePlus Pad 3 13.2 inch Screen Protector Guard for OnePlus Pad 3 13.2 inch Tablet - 1 Pack
₹599₹1,499
Get This
65% OFF
TELTREK Matte Screen Protector Compatible With OnePlus Pad 3 / Oppo Pad 4 Pro (13.2 Inch Tablet) Flexible Screen Guard Not a Tempered Glass Screenguard
TELTREK Matte Screen Protector Compatible With OnePlus Pad 3 / Oppo Pad 4 Pro (13.2 Inch Tablet) Flexible Screen Guard Not a Tempered Glass Screenguard
₹279₹799
Get This
OnePlus Pad 4: First impressions
Design and display
At first glance, the tablet feels unmistakably premium. The slim 5.94mm profile and metal unibody design looks easy to carry despite its large footprint. Weighing 672g, the weight distribution feels balanced, especially when used in landscape mode, clearly the orientation this device is designed for.
The 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display is one of the biggest highlights. The panel looks sharp, colours appear well-calibrated, and the 144Hz adaptive refresh rate adds noticeable fluidity while scrolling. Brightness levels also seem adequate for indoor use, though outdoor visibility will need more testing.
Performance and productivity features
Performance is another area where the Pad 4 shows promise. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the tablet feels fast and responsive in initial use. App switching is smooth, and the interface handles multiple windows without visible lag. This ties in well with the productivity-focused approach that OnePlus is pushing here.
Speaking of productivity, OxygenOS 16 brings PC-like features such as resizable windows, drag-and-drop functionality, and cross-device syncing. In early use, these features feel intuitive, especially for users already in the OnePlus ecosystem.
The tablet also supports the Stylo Pro stylus, which adds another layer of functionality for note-taking, sketching, and precise input. The addition of AI tools like AI Writer and AI Summary further hints at how the company is positioning this as more than just a media consumption device.
Audio and battery
In terms of audio performance, the eight-speaker setup delivers loud and immersive sound, making it suitable for watching content without needing external speakers.
Battery is another strong point on paper, with a 13,380mAh unit promising long usage. While it’s too early to comment on real-world endurance, the support for 80W fast charging is a welcome addition.
Overall, the OnePlus Pad 4 makes a strong first impression with its focus on display quality, performance, and productivity features. How it holds up in long-term usage will ultimately define its place in the premium tablet segment.