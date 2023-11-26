'Only use UPI': PM Modi calls for a month of digital payments on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the nation to rely more on modes of digital payment and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) applications for making transactions, in an effort to take a step forward towards 'Digital India'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address 107th episode of Mann Ki Baat (Twitter Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Speaking during his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi asked the citizens of India to "only use UPI payments", saying how the reliance on cash transactions were significantly reduced during Diwali for the second year consecutively.

In the 107th edition of Mann Ki Baat, the prime minister said, "UPI payments have increased in the past months and I urge you to only make UPI payments for the upcoming month and write to me about your experience."

He further added, "This is the second consecutive year when during Diwali, people have reduced their dependency on cash payments. This means that people are now relying more and more on digital payments."

"Everyone should take this pledge that they will use nothing but UPI for their transactions for one month, not depending on cash payments. India's digital advancements have made this possible and accessible for everyone," PM Modi said.

In his remarks, the prime minister also said business of around ₹4 lakh crore took place during recent festivals and a lot of enthusiasm was seen among people to buy made-in-India products.

PM Modi's 107th Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi hosted the 107th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, November 26. He started the radio show by paying a tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 terror attacks, which happened 15 years ago today.

“We can never forget November 26. It was on this day that the most heinous terrorist attack took place in the country. Terrorists had shaken Mumbai and the entire country. But, it is India’s capability that we recovered from that attack and now we are also crushing terrorism with full courage,” he said.

