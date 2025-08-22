Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
OpenAI to Open New Delhi Office as It Bulks Up India Presence

Published on: Aug 22, 2025 04:22 pm IST

The ChatGPT maker said it has established a legal entity in India and started hiring a local team for the office, which will be based in New Delhi.

The AI firm recently rolled out an India-only subscription plan for ChatGPT that offers wider access to the chatbot’s advanced features at about $4.57 a month—the cheapest price yet.
OpenAI is planning to open its first office in India this year, part of its push to meet growing demand for artificial intelligence in one of its biggest markets.

OpenAI to Open New Delhi Office as It Bulks Up India Presence
OpenAI to Open New Delhi Office as It Bulks Up India Presence

The ChatGPT maker said in a statement Friday that it has established a legal entity in India and started hiring a local team for the office, which will be based in New Delhi.

OpenAI’s efforts to grow its presence in India, ChatGPT’s second-largest market by user numbers, will involve partnering with the government to tailor AI tools for the country, as well as with local businesses and academic institutions, it said.

India ranks among the top 5 developer markets on OpenAI’s platform, and has the largest population of students on ChatGPT worldwide, according to the company.

“Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India,” OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman said.

The news comes days after the AI firm rolled out an India-only subscription plan for ChatGPT that offers wider access to the chatbot’s advanced features at about $4.57 a month—the cheapest price yet.

News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, has a content-licensing partnership with OpenAI.

Write to Kimberley Kao at kimberley.kao@wsj.com

