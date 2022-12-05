OpenAI's ChatGPT, launched last week, used by over 1 million in 6 days: CEO

OpenAI's ChatGPT, a chatbot launched by the artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory on November 30, crossed the 1 million user-mark on Monday, Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI, said today.

“ChatGPT launched on wednesday, today it crossed 1 million users!” tweeted Altman.

The new AI system has also been praised by Twitter owner Elon Musk, who described it as ‘scary good.’

“ChatGPT is scary good. We are not far from dangerously strong AI,” tweeted Tesla CEO Musk on Sunday, in response to a Twitter post from Altman.

What is OpenAI's ChatGPT?

A chatbot which interacts in a conversational way, ChatGPT comes in a dialogue format, which, according to the San Francisco-headquartered company, allows ChatGPT to ‘answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.’

It is said it can respond to anything, from stories and mathematical soultions, to theoretical essays. Its sibling model is InstructGPT, which is trained to follow an instruction in prompt, and provide a response with details.

According to OpenAI, however, ChatGPT also has some limitations. For example, it sometimes writes plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers. Also, it is sensitive to tweaks, and overuses certain phrases.

OpenAI was founded in late 2015 by Altman, Musk, and others. In February 2018, the billionaire entrepreneur exited the company but remained a donor.

