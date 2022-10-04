Oppo launches affordable smartphone with 50MP camera; costs below 13k

Oppo has launched a camera-rich but affordable smartphone in India. Oppo A17, the latest smartphone, comes at a price of ₹12,499 and is available in Sunlight Orange and Midnight Black colour variants.

What are the specifications of Oppo A17?

The Oppo A17 has two SIM cards. It is powered by the company’s own ColorOS 12.1.1 operating system, which is based on Android 12. The smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor and a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 720×1612 pixels. The screen body-to-screen ratio is 89.8% and offers a refresh rate of up to 60Hz.

Oppo A17 has 4 GB of RAM, which can be increased to 8 GB by using the storage on the device. The smartphone comes with 64 GB of internal storage. With the use of a microSD card, the capacity may be increased to 1 TB.

The smartphone sports a 5MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture for taking selfies. A 50MP basic camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.8 aperture make up the rear camera configuration.

Oppo A17 flaunts premium leather-feel design, however, no genuine or synthetic leather is used in the back panel.

The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and a water-resistant body that is rated IPX4. The gadget’s dimensions are 164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm, and it weighs 189 grams.

The Oppo A17 comes with connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. For security purposes, along with facial recognition, users will also receive a fingerprint scanner on the rear body of the device.

Discounts and bank offers

On this smartphone, Oppo is also providing some launch offers. On the bank cards of Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank, Oppo is providing A17 an instant discount of up to ₹1,500.

