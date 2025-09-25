Oppo Reno 14 5G mobile Diwali Edition unboxing and first impression: Mandala art that changes colour

Oppo has announced a new festive-coded design for the Reno 14 5G mobile that flaunts the new mandala art design with GlowShift technology on the rear panel. The smartphone was originally introduced in July 2025, but now the company is giving the phone a festive look as Diwali is just around the corner. The new festive edition phone is called the Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition, which is exclusive for the Indian market. The smartphone comes with a new rear panel design, but the specifications and features remain the same. Oppo Reno 14 5G mobile Diwali Edition features colour-changing mandala art design.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

I have been using the Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition for a couple of days to understand how the colour technology works, and how it enhances the mandala art in a matte black colour. Therefore, let’s have a closer look at the unboxing and have a first look.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition price in India

The Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition comes at a starting price of Rs. 39,999 for the 8 GB + 128GB variant. The phone is available to purcahse at retail outlets, OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition unboxing

The Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition is said to be the industry's first heat-sensitive colour-changing technology in India. Alongside a colour-changing technology, the smartphone also flaunts India’s cultural design with mandala art, peacock and festive motifs. In the box, you get the moniker, an 80W charging adapter, USB-C charging cable, SIM ejector tool, and a silicone case in black colour. I would’ve appreciated a manual on how the colour-changing technology works, as it was confusing for me as well. Here’s a quick unboxing video for your reference.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition first impression on design and durability

Oppo has been a brand which has made quite a good impression over the years with back-to-back impressive phone launches, but the Reno series has been my favourite. While I did not get to test the Oppo Reno 14 5G during its launch in July, I am finally getting to use the phone with the new Diwali Edition model, and it is even more special with a festive or Indian touch. The mandala art on the rear panel is not only unique, but it also changes colour, which is something not many smartphone brands have done. Here’s how the new GlowShift technology works on the Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Design:

The Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition comes in a Black colour variant, which is being called “Diwali Gold”. Oppo said that it represents the new moon in darkness. The Black panel includes mandala art, peacock, diyas, and more, bringing the festive vibes and rich Indian culture. Now, what makes the smartphone more special is that the mandala art changes colour from Black to Gold when the temperature reaches above 35 degrees.

This colour-changing effect is achieved with the new GlowShift technology, which is a heat-sensitive colour-changing tech that transforms the phone’s back panel from Black to Gold based on the user’s body temperature. Below 28 degrees, that phone remains in the dark matte black colour, but the mandala art still remains visible, but the art starts to glow in gold as it reaches above 29 degrees, and it becomes completely radiant at 35 degrees.

In addition to the new rear panel design, the Diwali Edition maintain the signature Reno 14 design with a square-shaped camera module, IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings, and an Aluminium frame. Hence, no compromise on durability and design. Overall, it's quite a unique touch during the festive season, and with Diwali being just a few days away.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition: Specifications and features

The Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition features a 6.59-inch LTPS OLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip for performance. It comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition is backed by a 6000mAh battery and 80W charging.