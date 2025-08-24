Oppo Reno 14 5G vs Vivo T4 Ultra: Compare cameras, performance, and price

Oppo Reno 14 5G Vs Vivo T4 Ultra: If you’re planning to buy a new 5G mobile phone or just want to get rid of your old smartphone, then there’s a lot of valuable options available in the sub-Rs. 40,000 price segment. Although Vivo T4 Ultra and Oppo Reno 14 5G have made their debut in India recently and both offers high-performance hardware and features at prices that remain below flagship levels. While the two handsets share some common ground, they also differ in areas such as display quality, performance chips, camera setups, and durability standards. Let’s compare their specifications and features to help you make a smart investment. In the sub-Rs. 40,000 segment, the Oppo Reno 14 5G and Vivo T4 Ultra offer notable features.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Vs Vivo T4 Ultra: Display and Design

The Vivo T4 Ultra features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support and a peak brightness of up to 500 nits.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 14 5G features a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1256 x 2760 pixels. It also delivers a 120Hz refresh rate but adds HDR10+ support, enhancing visual output for supported content. The Reno 14 is slightly lighter at 187 grams and includes IP68 water and dust resistance, giving it an edge in durability over the Vivo T4 Ultra.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Vs Vivo T4 Ultra: Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Vivo T4 Ultra is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ processor, paired with 8GB RAM and additional virtual RAM support. The device also offers 256GB of storage with UFS 3.1 for quicker data handling. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 14 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, keeping it on par in terms of memory but slightly different in chipset architecture.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Vs Vivo T4 Ultra: Camera Setup

The Vivo T4 Ultra sports a triple-camera system on the back, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies, it carries a 32MP front camera.

In comparison, the Oppo Reno 14 5G also offers a triple 50MP rear camera setup with wide, telephoto, and ultrawide sensors. Its front camera is a 50MP unit, giving it more strength on the selfie side.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Vs Vivo T4 Ultra: Price Comparison

The Oppo Reno 14 5G is priced at Rs. 37,998 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, and the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 39,998.

In contrast, the Vivo T4 Ultra is more budget-friendly, starting at Rs. 21,824 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, and Rs. 25,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model.

Final Thoughts

While the Oppo Reno 14 5G commands a higher price due to its durability rating and higher front camera resolution, the Vivo T4 Ultra stands out as a more affordable choice with a capable periscope telephoto lens. The final choice depends on whether you prioritise budget, camera flexibility, or durability features.