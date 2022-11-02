Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Over 1 million registrations for 5G network since launch: Airtel

Published on Nov 02, 2022 04:13 PM IST

The telecom operator commenced its Airtel 5G Plus network in 4 cities on October 6.

Airtel 5G Plus services are available in 8 cities
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

More than 1 million customers have registered with Bharti Airtel to use its 5G services in less than 30 days of the network's commercial launch, the telecom operator said on Wednesday.

“These are early days but the response from customers has been very encouraging. Our network is being built every day even as all 5G devices are capable of working on our network, barring a few exceptions which should also be done in the coming weeks,” said Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Bharti Airtel.

“We will continue to advance our network with a vision to connect the entire country,” added Sekhon.

On October 6, five days after prime minister Narendra Modi launched the next-generation technology in India, the Sunil Bharti Airtel-headed company rolled out its services in 8 cities – Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Siliguri, and Varanasi. The network, called Airtel 5G Plus, will be expanded across the country by 2024.

The country's second-largest carrier claims it began 5G trials in 2021 itself. Until the network is expanded further, customers with 5G smartphones can use the technology on their existing data plans.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

