Paris 2024 Olympics: This is the special mobile that Samsung gifted athletes which you can’t buy

Paris 2024 Olympics kicked off in grand fashion last week. Making a strong comeback after a Covid-struck previous edition, the Paris 2024 Olympics is quite special and not only for the athletes but surprisingly also for a tech giant like Samsung. Until now, athletes participating in the grand sporting event were not allowed to bring personal belongings, including smartphones, to the podium. Leaving us with a distant view of the ceremony, and missing out on the participants’ point of view. For the first time in Olympics , participants have been allowed to carry and use a special edition Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 to the podium at Paris 2024. If that is not special enough, Samsung’s foldable made for Olympics 2024 athletes comes with great attention to detail and customisations. Here’s everything that makes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition a special phone. Samsung handed over the special foldable phone to every Paris 2024 athlete even before the device went on sale around the globe. (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition: What’s special in the limited edition phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes in a striking yellow colour adorned with the Olympic rings and Paralympic agitos in gold. The tech giant has partnered with Parisian Men’s Luxury Maison, Berluti to design a case for each device. The case is made from Venezia leather and features a unique patina with Olympic rings inspired colour mix.

Samsung handed over the special foldable phone to every Paris 2024 athlete even before the device went on sale around the globe. Offered to every competing athlete, the limited-edition phone comes loaded with 100GB of data and unlimited texts and calls, allowing athletes to get online and stay connected with friends and family throughout the event.

It also comes with a range of Galaxy AI features such as live translation of calls and a text compose that will allow athletes to reach out to more audience clearly. In addition to this, the foldable device also gets an AI-backed interpreter that can instantly translate live conversations, allowing athletes to chat with other athletes and volunteers and receive a live translation of what they’re saying on screen, while still speaking face-to-face.

Although the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition may be quite tempting for technology enthusiasts and collectors, it is not available for the general public and is only offered to around 17,000 athletes participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics.



Written by: Ayushmann Chawla, HT Tech