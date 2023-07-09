Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on ‘superintelligent AI’: ‘Disempowerment of humanity’

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has raised concerns over ‘disempowerment of humanity’ over a post by ChatGPT creator OpenAI which expressed inability to have a solution for controlling a super intelligent AI and preventing it from going rogue.

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.(HT Photo)

“In less than 7 years we have system that may lead to disempowerment of humanity => even human extinction. I am genuinely concerned with power some set of people & select countries have accumulated - already”, Sharma tweeted.

In a blog post on July 5, OpenAI said super intelligence could arrive this decade. The company said its techniques on aligning AI including reinforced learning from human feedback rely on human's ability to supervise the technology. What has triggered concerns among the tech experts is that OpenAI said human being will not be able to ‘reliably supervise’ the AI systems much smarter than the company and the current alignment technique won't scale to super intelligence.

ChatGPT's users declining

ChatGPT has witnessed a dip in mobile and desktop traffic by 9.7 per cent, says internet data firm Similarweb. The bot's iPhone app downloads have also declined since peaking in early June. The decline in usage hints that the limitations are catching up and some of the hype around the OpenAI chatbot has been overblown. In May this year, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during a Senate hearing emphasised the need for government intervention to mitigate the risks linked with increasingly powerful AI systems. His testimony focused on concerns around AI technology and the need to address potential issues.

