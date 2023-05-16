POCO F5 goes on sale in India, available in 2 variants at 30,000 & 34,000

F5, the newest member of the Xiaomi-owned POCO's ‘F’ series of smartphones, went on sale in India on Tuesday, a week after its launch in the country. The sale commenced at 12 noon on the day, and F5 is available for purchase on Flipkart.

The phone is available in 3 colour options (Image courtesy: POCO India)

Positioned by POCO as a mid-range smartphone, F5 comes in two variants and three colour schemes: Carbon Black, Electric Blue, and Snowstorm White.

POCO X5: Variants and price

The base variant has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal memory, while the storage variant has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal memory. These carry a price tag of ₹29,999 and ₹33,999, respectively.

POCO X5: Discount available

On the first day of the sale, however, customers can save ₹3,000 on each. If you pay for the device using an ICICI Bank credit or debit card, you will get an instant discount of ₹3,000.

Alternatively, buyers can avail a product exchange offer, and, once again, save ₹3,000. Also, by exchanging an existing POCO phone for the incoming F5, they can get the latter at an overall discount of ₹4,000.

POCO X5: Features

(1.) Full HD+ display of 6.67-inch with 120 Hz refresh rate; Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor.

(2.) Corning's Gorilla Glass to shield from damages in the event of a fall.

(3.) A 5,000 mAh battery with support to 67 W wired charging.

(4.) Xiaomi's latest MIUI 14 operating system; 2 years of warranty (including an extra year).

(5.) 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calls; a 64 MP primary camera at the back, along with an 8 MP camera unit and 2 MP one.

