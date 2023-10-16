Qatar Airways, Starlink collaborate for free, high-speed internet on flights | 5 points
As per the airline, the agreement will allow passengers to have a rich seamless Wi-Fi connectivity experience onboard with a simple one-click access.
Qatar Airways passengers will soon get to enjoy 'ultra-fast' Wi-Fi speeds on its flights, as the airline has partnered with Starlink, the world's largest satellite internet constellation operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX.
“As a leading 5-star airline of the world, Qatar Airways remains committed to offer the best passenger experience onboard, and the agreement with Starlink will allow passengers to have a rich seamless Wi-Fi connectivity experience onboard with a simple one-click access,” the Doha-based carrier noted in a statement.
Here is all you need to know:
(1.) The project – a high-speed and low latency network – is currently in the pre-launch phase of the rollout strategy across the Qatar Airways fleet.
(2.) To be offered as a complimentary (free) service, it will allow flyers to enjoy internet connectivity of up to 350 Megabits, and for various internet-based services.
(3.) The connectivity, however, is only for specified aircraft and select routes, which will be announced later.
(4.) The partnership means that people travelling between more than 160 destinations that the airline flies to, can use Starlink's services. Also, these will be available the moment a flyer boards the plane.
(5.) Qatar Airways is the largest airline that Starlink has partnered with till date.