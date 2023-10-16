Qatar Airways, Starlink collaborate for free, high-speed internet on flights | 5 points

Qatar Airways passengers will soon get to enjoy 'ultra-fast' Wi-Fi speeds on its flights, as the airline has partnered with Starlink, the world's largest satellite internet constellation operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

This file photo taken on July 20, 2017 shows a Qatar Airways plane taking-off from the Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As a leading 5-star airline of the world, Qatar Airways remains committed to offer the best passenger experience onboard, and the agreement with Starlink will allow passengers to have a rich seamless Wi-Fi connectivity experience onboard with a simple one-click access,” the Doha-based carrier noted in a statement.

Here is all you need to know:

(1.) The project – a high-speed and low latency network – is currently in the pre-launch phase of the rollout strategy across the Qatar Airways fleet.

(2.) To be offered as a complimentary (free) service, it will allow flyers to enjoy internet connectivity of up to 350 Megabits, and for various internet-based services.

(3.) The connectivity, however, is only for specified aircraft and select routes, which will be announced later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(4.) The partnership means that people travelling between more than 160 destinations that the airline flies to, can use Starlink's services. Also, these will be available the moment a flyer boards the plane.

(5.) Qatar Airways is the largest airline that Starlink has partnered with till date.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON