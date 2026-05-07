Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 launched in India: Features and availability

Qualcomm hosted the third edition of its Snapdragon for India summit in India today. At the event, the chipmaker launched two new mobile platforms. First is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, which succeeds the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset that launched in December 2025. It also launched the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 mobile platform, which succeeds the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset that arrived in February last year. Here’s everything you need to know about these chipset and when they will be available in the market.

This is the third edition of the Snapdragon for India summit. (Shweta Ganjoo / HT Tech)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 features and specifications

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset comes with the Qualcomm Kryo CPU and the Qualcomm Adreno GPU, which the company says offers 77% improved performance compared to the previous generation chipset. This new chipset also offers 10% improved power savings compared to the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC (system-on-chip), which enables 1.7 more hours of music streaming, one more hour of video streaming, 35 more minutes of voice calling and 15 more minutes of internet browsing experience on Google Chrome.

Coming to connectivity, this new chipset comes with Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF system that supports up to 2.8Gbps of download speed, 3GPP Release 17 of 5G connectivity and DSDA in 5G that lets allows both SIM cards to be active in a smartphone simultaneously allowing 5G data on one SIM and receiving calls or using data on the second SIM. Simply put, DSDA lets users call, message and access data across two numbers or networks at once. Additionally, it also gets the Qualcomm Smart Network Select 3.0, which makes 4G to 5G recovery 55 percent faster, and voice call over a 5G network in a fast moving train 40 percent more efficient. It also supports Wi-Fi 5.

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Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset in India today.

On the display front, this chipset supports screen refresh rate of up to 90FPS and Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI, which reduces screen stutter by 25 percent and launches apps 43% faster. Talking about cameras, this chipset supports a suite of features such as auto-exposure, auto-focus, auto-white balance, electronic image stabalisation (EIS) and intelligent face detection, that make photography intuitive.

On the audio front it gets support for the Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec, Qualcomm aptX adaptive audio and 96KHz music streaming.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 features and specifications

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset brings new AI camera features, smoother performance, longer battery life and faster connectivity to smartphones. It comes with a Qualcomm Kryo CPU and the Qualcomm Adreno GPU, which the company says offers 21% improved performance compared to the previous generation chipset and 8% improved power savings compared to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC. These improvements enable 2 more hours of music streaming, and 38 more minutes of gaming. It gets additional features to support an immersive gaming experience. The list includes the Qualcomm Adaptive Performance Engine 4.0 (first in the series), Snapdragon Game Super Resolution and the Qualcomm Frames Per Second 3.0.

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Coming to connectivity, this SoC gets the Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF system that supports up to 2.8Gbps of download speed, 3GPP Release 17 of 5G connectivity and FDD Power Class 2 for uplink. It also gets the FDD Uplink feature that offers more consistent performance, more stable connections and improved reliability. It gets the Qualcomm Smart Network Select 3.0. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 with up to 5.8Gbps of speed, Bluetooth 6.0, Bluetooth Channel Sounding technology that offers greater accuracy in connections.

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Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset in India today.

On the display front, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset supports Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI, which reduces screen stutter by 18 percent and launches apps 20% faster. Coming to the cameras, this chip supports camera features including AI-based Night Vision technology and 100x in-sensor zoom.

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For audio it has Qualcomm Aqstic, Qualcomm aptX and Qualcomm XPAN. For the unversed, Qualcomm XPAN is a technology that enables audio devices to automatically switch from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi for better range, higher bandwidth, and a lossless 24-bit 192kHz audio streaming experience.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 availability

Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 will power budget smartphones from OPPO, Honor and Redmi and the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 will power smartphones from Honor and Redmi launching later this year.

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