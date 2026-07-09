Qubo says its new AI cameras can detect intruders before it's too late; Dashcam Pro 2K also debuts

Qubo on Monday expanded its smart security portfolio with a new lineup of AI-powered security cameras and the new Dashcam Pro 2K (Front + Rear) at its Connected World 2026 event. The Hero Group-backed brand also introduced its proprietary AI Guard technology, which will power its latest security cameras and gradually expand across its dashcam lineup.

Qubo positions AI at the core of its next-generation home and vehicle security products. (Shubh Bhushan / HT Tech)

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The announcements reflect Qubo's broader strategy of moving beyond connected devices towards products that can actively respond to security threats rather than simply record them.

From Recording Incidents to Preventing Them

The biggest announcement at the event was Qubo's new range of AI Guard-powered smart security cameras. Unlike conventional CCTV cameras that primarily record footage, the new models are designed to detect suspicious activity and take preventive action.

Qubo AI cameras can detect threats, trigger alarms, and back up recordings securely

Using AI, the cameras can detect people and send instant alerts. Supported outdoor models can also automatically activate built-in spotlights and sirens to help deter potential intruders. They also support secure cloud backup, so recordings remain accessible even if the camera is tampered with.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Qubo, AI Guard will be integrated into all new security cameras, positioning them as active home security devices rather than passive surveillance systems. Dual-Channel Dashcam Targets Everyday Drivers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Qubo, AI Guard will be integrated into all new security cameras, positioning them as active home security devices rather than passive surveillance systems. Dual-Channel Dashcam Targets Everyday Drivers {{/usCountry}}

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Qubo also introduced the Dashcam Pro 2K (Front + Rear), expanding its automotive portfolio with a more affordable dual-channel option.

The dashcam records up to 2K Quad HD from the front camera, while the rear camera captures Full HD footage, enabling simultaneous front-and-rear recording. It also borrows several features from Qubo's premium dashcams.

Dashcam captures dual-channel footage with collision detection and built-in Wi-Fi.

These include a supercapacitor for improved durability in extreme temperatures and a G-Sensor that automatically locks footage during a collision. The dashcam also offers built-in Wi-Fi and supports microSD cards of up to 1TB.

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AI Guard is currently available on the Dashcam 4G Live, with the rest of Qubo's dashcam portfolio expected to receive the technology over the coming months.

AI Becomes the Centrepiece of Qubo's Security Strategy

Rather than positioning AI as an add-on feature, Qubo is making it central to its next-generation security products. Speaking at the event, Founder and CEO Nikhil Rajpal said the company's goal is to develop products that proactively protect homes and vehicles rather than function solely as recording devices.

Alongside the product launches, Qubo said it crossed ₹350 crore in annual revenue during the last financial year and has sold more than 2.5 million devices since its inception. The latest launches also highlight the company's focus on AI-powered security across homes and vehicles. Rather than simply recording incidents, its cameras are increasingly designed to detect, respond to, and help prevent them in real time.

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