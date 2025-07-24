Realme 15 5G mobile series launching today: Price in India, features and how to watch livestream

Realme is set to launch its new Realme 15 5G mobile series in India today, July 24, 2025. This series follows the Realme 14 Pro 5G lineup unveiled earlier this year in January. The new lineup will feature two models: the Realme 15 5G and the Realme 15 Pro 5G. They will be available in three eye-catching colour options: Flowing Silver, Silk Purple and Velvet Green. Additionally, both devices will offer advanced AI-powered image editing tools and are expected to feature 144Hz AMOLED displays. Realme 15 5G series is set to launch in India today, with advanced AI cameras and AI party features. (Realme)

Realme 15 5G Series: How to Watch Launch Event Live

The launch event for the Realme 15 5G mobile series will take place on 24 July, today at 7 PM IST. Realme has confirmed the timing but has not clarified whether the event will be a large in-person event or just a soft launch. However, interested Realme fans can watch the livestream on Realme’s official YouTube channel, website, or social media pages. For your ease, we’ve embedded the livestream link below.

Realme 15 5G Series: Price in India and Availability (Expected)

The Realme 15 5G is expected to be priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 20,000 for its base variant. It will be available in Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, and Velvet Green colour options. The Realme 15 Pro 5G's price has been leaked recently, suggesting a retail price around Rs. 39,999, but it is anticipated to sell closer to Rs. 35,000. Colour options for the Pro model include Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green. Both devices will likely be available through the Realme India Store and Flipkart.

Realme 15 5G Series: Features and Specifications (Expected)

The Realme 15 5G series is reported to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,500Hz touch sampling rate. The display will offer a local peak brightness of 6,500 nits and use a 4D+ curve “hyperglow” panel with a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen is expected to come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Under the hood, the Realme 15 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset built on a 4nm process. It will support AI features like AI Edit Genie and AI Party for enhanced photo editing. It will also include GT Boost 3.0, Gaming Coach 2.0, and AI Ultra Control for optimised gaming performance.

The standard Realme 15 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ processor. Both devices are expected to run Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

Furthermore, the Realme 15 5G will include a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor. Meanwhile, the Realme 15 Pro 5G will have a triple camera setup led by a Sony IMX896 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will support 4K video recording at 60fps on both front and rear cameras. Moreover, both models will include large 7,000mAh batteries with 80W wired fast charging support.