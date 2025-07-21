Realme 15 and 15 Pro launching on July 24: Price in India, specs, and Flipkart availability revealed

Realme is preparing to launch its new 15 series smartphones in India on July 24. The lineup will include two models: the Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro. Ahead of the official launch event, key details including prices and specifications have been leaked online. Here’s what to expect from these upcoming Realme devices. Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro are set to launch in India on July 24. (Realme)

Realme 15 Series: Pricing in India (Expected)

According to recent leaks, the top-tier Realme 15 Pro could be priced around Rs. 39,999, with a possibility that the base variant may start below Rs. 30,000. The Realme 15, on the other hand, is expected to be priced under Rs. 25,000. After the launch event at 7:00 pm IST on July 24, both smartphones will be available for purchase through Flipkart.

Additionally, the Realme 15 will come in three colour options: Silk Pink, Velvet Green, and Flowing Silver. The Realme 15 Pro will offer Velvet Green and Flowing Silver, with Silk Purple replacing Silk Pink.

Realme 15 Series: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Realme 15 will have a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, a peak brightness of 6,500 nits, and a refresh rate of 144Hz. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ processor. It will house a large 7,000 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

For optics, the Realme 15 will have a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It will have a 50MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. The handset is likely to measure 7.66mm thick, and it will carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Realme 15 Pro: Key Specifications (Tipped)

The Realme 15 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It will match the Realme 15 with the same 7,000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging capability. The display will also be a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with similar resolution and refresh rate.

For photography, the Realme 15 Pro is likely to include a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 50MP ultrawide lens. It will feature a 50MP selfie camera as well. The Pro model will have a slightly thicker profile at 7.69mm but will maintain the same IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.