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Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G launched in India with 7,000mAh battery: Specs, price, more

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G can withstand extreme temperatures ranging between -20-degrees Celsius and 53-degrees Celsius.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 05:19 pm IST
By Shweta Ganjoo
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Realme launched the Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G smartphone in India today. This smartphone succeeded the Realme Narzo 90 series devices that arrived in India in December 2025. However, it’s the soul successor to the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, which launched in India in June 2025 at a starting price of 9,999. The newly launched Narzo 100 Lite 5G comes with several interesting features including a 7,000mAh battery, reverse charging feature and ability to withstand extreme temperatures. Keep reading to find out more about this smartphone.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G specifications and features

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G will go on sale in India on April 21.(Realme)

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G comes with a polymer chassis and back that is protected using IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It also has ArmorShell Protection, which protects it against occasional drops. It can also withstand extreme temperatures ranging between -20-degrees Celsius and 53-degrees Celsius. It comes in two colour variants -- Thunder Black and Frost Silver. Coming to the display, it features a 6.8-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1570 x 720 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 144Hz, support for 16.7 million colours, touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a peak brightness of 900 nits.

Talking about the core, this newly launched smartphone is powered by a slightly dated MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, 8GB of virtual RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. Users can expand its storage space using a memory card with up to 2TB of storage capacity. This smartphone runs Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and it comes with a host of AI-based features for improving productivity. The list includes features such as AI Document Mode, AI Smart Loop and AI Select and Search.

This smartphone will go on sale in India on April 21. Buyers will be able to purchase it via Realme India's online store and Amazon India. As a part of the launch offer, Realme is offering a discount of 1,500 reducing the effective price of this smartphone series significantly.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

Home / Technology / Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G launched in India with 7,000mAh battery: Specs, price, more
Home / Technology / Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G launched in India with 7,000mAh battery: Specs, price, more
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