Realme offering big discount on this premium 5G smartphone. Check deals

Realme Festive Days Sale is going on the smartphone maker's official website. In this sale, you can buy the company’s premium smartphone Realme GT 2 Pro with a discount of ₹5,000.

The offer

This phone with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is listed on the company’s website with a price tag of ₹44,999 instead of ₹49,999. If you use ICICI Bank’s credit card to buy the phone, then you will also get an instant discount of ₹3,000. This offer will end on October 16.

Features and Specifications of Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme is offering a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with 1440x3216 pixels resolution on this smartphone. This display comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection.

The phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage option. In the processor, you will get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset on the phone.

The company claims that this smartphone has the world's first biopolymer design derived from renewable resources such as paper pulp.

For clicking pictures, three cameras have been given in the phone's rear accompanied with an LED flash. It packs a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfie, you will get to see 32 megapixel front camera in this phone.

Equipped with in-display fingerprint sensor, this phone has a 5000mAh battery. This battery supports 65W Super Dart charging which is the company's branded fast charging technology.

As far as the operating system is concerned, it works on Realme UI 3.0 that is based on Android 12. For connectivity, you will get options like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port on the phone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON