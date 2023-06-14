Reddit's CEO addresses intense backlash and site-wide blackout amidst API pricing controversy

Reddit CEO Mike Huffman responds to intense backlash over the platform's API pricing, addressing the ongoing site-wide blackout and expressing confidence that the protests will eventually subside. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman comments on recent backlash. (Image Credit: British GQ)

The recent decision by Reddit to introduce charges for its API in April has drawn widespread criticism from users, particularly those relying on third-party apps.

Previously, Reddit's API was free, and the sudden shift to a paid model has left many users disgruntled. As a result, moderators and users from thousands of subreddits have joined forces to stage a blackout in protest of the company's decision, marking one of the largest organized protests in Reddit's history. Currently, over eight thousand subreddits are participating in the blackout, prompting Huffman to issue a memo to Reddit employees addressing the situation.

In an official memo obtained by The Verge. Huffman acknowledges the blackout and emphasizes the importance of continuing normal business operations despite the protests. He reassures employees that the protests have not significantly impacted the company's revenue and confidently states that "like all blowups on Reddit, this one will pass as well."

Reddit CEO's memo carries an unexpected air of optimism regarding the ongoing situation, suggesting that he believes the protests will eventually lose steam.

The memo concludes with a cautionary note, advising Reddit employees to refrain from wearing any company-branded attire in public for their safety. While some subreddits are expected to end their blackout by Wednesday, there is no guarantee, and Huffman's memo suggests that employees should try to distance themselves from the situation and focus on their work.

Despite Huffman's seemingly optimistic tone, it remains uncertain how long the blackouts and protests will persist.

The introduction of API charges has adversely affected various third-party apps, such as Apollo for Reddit. Even if some subreddits choose to end their blackout soon, others may continue their protest for an extended period.

Reddit serves as a platform for sharing art and ideas, and it is intriguing to witness the community unite in this manner to voice their concerns. Only time will reveal the ultimate impact of these blackouts on the company.

As Reddit grapples with the repercussions of its API pricing decision, the ongoing blackout highlights the power of collective action within the platform's user base. While Huffman's memo suggests confidence in weathering the storm, the resolution and duration of the protests remain uncertain. The company will need to navigate the delicate balance between addressing user concerns and maintaining its revenue streams.

