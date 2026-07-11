Redmi Turbo 5 Review: I came for the performance, stayed for everything else

Redmi Turbo 5 Review: The Redmi Turbo 5 has made me relive a golden era when Xiaomi was a formidable force to be reckoned with. The brand consistently ranked among the top three smartphone brands for almost a decade, just a year or two after it began operations in India. It achieved this feat by capping its profit margin at 5% while undercutting competitors. The strategy worked remarkably well for the brand, even helping dethrone giants like Samsung and prompting competitors to reconsider their pricing strategies.

The Redmi Turbo 5 pairs exceptional battery life with a premium experience that extends well beyond performance (Shubh Bhushan - HT Tech)

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But after 2022, Xiaomi seemed to lose its edge, with many of its launches falling short of the brand's reputation. Now it appears to be finding its way back. The Redmi Turbo 5 is priced under ₹40,000, and it offers a 1.5K AMOLED display, a capable processor, and a 7000mAh+ battery. This is happening at a time when smartphones with similar hardware cost ₹50,000 or more due to the RAM crisis.

On paper, it is an excellent value proposition. So I spent a month using the Redmi Turbo 5 to see whether its feature-rich specifications translated into an amazing real-world experience. Here’s what I found:

Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications:

Specification Details Price 37,999 rupees (8GB + 256GB) / 40,999 rupees (12GB + 256GB) Display 6.59-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Resolution 2756 × 1268 pixels (1.5K) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 (4nm, up to 3.4GHz) RAM & Storage 8GB / 12GB RAM, 256GB storage RAM & Storage Type LPDDR5X Ultra (For higher variant) and UFS 4.1 Build Quality 205 grams, IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K rating Primary Camera 50MP Sony IMX882 with f/1.5 and OIS; up to 4K 60fps video recording Ultra-wide Camera 8MP with f/2.2 Front Camera 20MP with f/2.2; up to 1080p 60fps video recording Battery 7540mAh, 100W fast charging, 27W reverse wired charging View All

Design and Build Quality: Built to impress, designed to blend in

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{{^usCountry}} Xiaomi seems to double down on the idea that incorporating iPhone-like elements lends a premium touch to the smartphone’s design, rather than on creating a unique identity. I say this because the Redmi Turbo 5 looks almost identical to an iPhone 16 rather than showing traces of past Xiaomi models. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Xiaomi seems to double down on the idea that incorporating iPhone-like elements lends a premium touch to the smartphone’s design, rather than on creating a unique identity. I say this because the Redmi Turbo 5 looks almost identical to an iPhone 16 rather than showing traces of past Xiaomi models. {{/usCountry}}

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As a result, Redmi’s new performance-centric model blends in with the rest of the smartphones on the market that share the same ideology. Xiaomi has tried to introduce a distinctive element, namely Pixel Matrix, to the Redmi Turbo 5. The Pixel Matrix is essentially a ring light around the camera module that lights up during events such as new notifications. While it does come in handy at times, it still cannot compensate for the otherwise derivative design.

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Honestly, I feel saddened by this sight because I know Xiaomi has immense potential to create a timeless design that will stay fresh in people’s minds. Few phones illustrate this better than the Mi Mix 2, because even today it can hold its own against nearly every premium smartphone on the market.

The Redmi Turbo 5 pairs a premium build with an overly familiar, iPhone-inspired design language.

But I truly appreciate that Xiaomi has backed its iPhone-inspired styling with an impressive in-hand feel on the Redmi Turbo 5. The rounded corners help the phone sit well in my palm without causing any sharp pain. With its metal frame and glass back, it also feels nice and cool to the touch. While the Redmi Turbo 5 weighs 204 grams, which is considered moderately heavy for a smartphone, the weight is surprisingly well distributed across the chassis. This further enhances the premium feel of the Xiaomi smartphone.

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The Redmi Turbo 5 also excels in durability. The metal frame offers better protection against accidental drops. Meanwhile, the IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings enable the Redmi Turbo 5 to withstand unexpected water-related events, such as torrential rain. That said, I still recommend minimising the risk of using the phone near water, as companies don’t offer a warranty against water damage.

Display and Audio Quality: A visual treat with average audio

The display is another area where the Redmi Turbo 5 continues to deliver an exceptional experience. For starters, the 120Hz refresh rate ensures that swiping and scrolling remain smooth. Since the phone uses an AMOLED panel, excellent picture quality is expected. But to truly put the display to the test, I spent hours watching live-action and animated series.

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The display shines with vibrant visuals and clarity, while the speakers comfortably hold their own.

While watching the Daemon of the Shadow Realm series, I was thoroughly impressed by how beautifully the Redmi Turbo 5 handled its layered colour palette, allowing each visual element to stand out. Speaking of the live-action series, even scenes from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters were rendered with crisp clarity.

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Not just in visuals, the Redmi Turbo 5’s display also held up well outdoors. I had barely any issues in direct sunlight while checking my routes on Google Maps or adjusting the frame in the viewfinder.

While the display left me pleasantly happy, the speakers fell short of matching its quality. To be clear, the stereo speakers inside the Redmi Turbo 5 can effortlessly produce room-filling audio. But when it comes to audio quality, they struggle to handle music at the low end of the spectrum. As a result, they falter in delivering the intended, impactful SFX experience, such as explosions.

Battery and Charging: The real star of the package

Across various marketing materials, the Redmi Turbo 5 has primarily been defined by its powerful hardware. But to me, its 7,540mAh battery should have deserved all the attention. That is because the Redmi Turbo 5, aided by thoughtful optimisation, managed to last 17 hours and 23 minutes in our PCMark battery test.

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For context, the benchmark keeps a phone active by running a series of real-world smartphone tests, including video and photo editing, web browsing, and more, with Wi-Fi enabled in the background and the brightness set to 70%. This process concludes only when the battery drops below 20%.

Even in real-world use, I could comfortably get seven to eight hours of screen-on time from the Redmi Turbo 5 while still saving some charge for the next day. For reference, my typical usage includes social media browsing, internet research, and casual gaming. Once the battery ran out, the 100W charger would fully recharge it in an hour and eight minutes, completing an excellent battery package.

Cameras: More than just an afterthought

Performance-centric smartphones generally don’t rank well for photography, as companies prioritise a capable processor and a larger battery over cameras. Having said that, over the month of testing, the Redmi Turbo 5 left me pleasantly surprised by its optical sensors. In particular, the 50MP primary sensor did most of the heavy lifting.

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Impressive HDR and portrait capabilities help the primary camera exceed expectations for a performance-centric smartphone.

In daylight, the primary camera often delivered pleasing shots with good detail. It also reproduced subtle colours well, helping images retain a natural look. What blew me away was how exceptionally the main camera handled HDR processing.

Redmi Turbo 5 Camera sample 1 (Daylight)

Redmi Turbo 5 Camera sample 2 (Daylight)

Redmi Turbo 5 Camera sample 3 (Daylight)

This was best demonstrated by a photograph of my colleague standing against the sun on a cloudy day. Here, the Redmi Turbo 5 kept the highlights and shadows under control, allowing her complexion to stand out while preserving the sunlight shining through the clouds in the background.

Redmi Turbo 5 Camera sample 4 (Challenging Lighting)

Redmi Turbo 5 Camera sample 5 (Portrait)

Redmi Turbo 5 Camera sample 6 (Portrait)

Despite lacking a dedicated telephoto lens, the phone also impressed me with its portrait photography, largely thanks to its capable primary camera. It consistently nailed subject separation, with hair strands rarely blending into the background blur (bokeh).

Redmi Turbo 5 Camera sample 7 (Ultra-wide)

Redmi Turbo 5 Camera sample 8 (Ultra-wide)

The ultra-wide camera, by contrast, was the less impressive of the two. To be clear, it maintained a good balance between highlights and shadows and produced nearly natural colours in most photographs. That said, it struggled to preserve sharpness, with subjects near the corners, in particular, appearing noticeably softer.

The low-light camera performance was mostly satisfactory. In ideal lighting conditions, the primary camera would deliver images with clarity and pleasing colours. That said, challenging lighting sometimes prompted the sensor to add an oil-paint-like texture to the human subject in photographs.

Redmi Turbo 5 Camera sample 8 (Low-light)

Redmi Turbo 5 Camera sample 9 (Low-light)

Redmi Turbo 5 Camera sample 10 (Low-light)

Redmi Turbo 5 Camera sample 11 (Selfie)

Speaking of the front camera, it generally produces pleasant selfies in good lighting, with the human face appearing closer to its real-life appearance. It mostly delivers the same result in low light, but it sometimes smooths fine textures like stubble.

Performance: Smooth for everyday use, less convincing under pressure

Among all the areas, performance was the only aspect where the Redmi Turbo 5 did not quite live up to its promise. First of all, it’s worth noting that the phone, powered by the Dimensity 8500 SoC, handles everyday tasks, such as social media browsing and streaming, exceptionally well. However, pushing the Redmi Turbo 5 to its limits reveals where it begins to struggle.

For starters, the phone feels as though its performance has been throttled right out of the box. Across all the CPU and GPU benchmarks I ran, as you can see, the Redmi Turbo 5 consistently trailed the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, despite both phones using the same processor.

Benchmark Redmi Turbo 5 Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Antutu Benchmark 2107191 2220051 Geekbench Single-core 1720 1696 Geekbench Multi-core 6578 6708 CPU Throttling 85.00% 80.00% 3DMark Wildlife Extreme 4291 4454 3DMark Wildlife Extreme Stress Test 76.20% 44.40% 3DMark Solar Bay Extreme 689 705 3DMark Solar Bay Extreme Stress Test 80.4% 40.8% View All

From the table, the Redmi Turbo 5 might appear more stable in some stress tests. In reality, it started from a much lower baseline and simply maintained performance more consistently from there.

I suspect Xiaomi adopted this approach to keep the phone running much cooler, at the expense of some performance loss. Even if that’s the case, the Redmi Turbo 5 still warms up when running graphically intensive games, including Wuthering Waves and Genshin Impact, particularly around the metal frame.

Speaking of gaming, here’s how the Redmi Turbo 5 compares with the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ in Wuthering Waves and Genshin Impact:

Redmi Turbo 5 Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Avg FPS (High Graphics at 60fps) in Genshin Impact 57.3fps 58.7fps 5% Low FPS (High Graphics at 60fps) in Genshin Impact 32.1fps 48.3fps Avg FPS (High Graphics at 60fps) in Wuthering Waves 42.2fps 43.2fps 5% Low FPS (High Graphics at 60fps) in Wuthering Waves 25.6fps 27.6fps

To put things into perspective, I played Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves for 20 minutes each on both phones. As a rule of thumb, the smaller the gap between the average FPS and the 5% low FPS, the smoother the gameplay tends to feel. In Genshin Impact, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ held a slight edge over the Redmi Turbo 5. In Wuthering Waves, however, the difference was much more pronounced, making gameplay feel considerably smoother on the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ during intense moments.

Software: Smooth, responsive, and almost there

The Redmi Turbo 5 runs HyperOS 3, based on Android 16. It managed to mask most of the performance gripes I had with the Redmi Turbo 5.

HyperOS 3 on the Redmi Turbo 5 delivers exceptional fluidity, despite familiar software annoyances.

The main reason is how well Xiaomi has tuned the software experience. Animations and transitions during everyday touch interactions feel exceptionally fluid, making the interface appear far more responsive than on previous Xiaomi phones I have used. In fact, I would put its smoothness on a par with OnePlus and Samsung, two brands that have consistently set the benchmark in this area.

That said, Xiaomi has not addressed all of HyperOS's familiar quirks. Promotional app recommendations still appear regularly, and a few pre-installed apps feel suspicious.

Verdict:

The Redmi Turbo 5 is a reminder of what made Xiaomi stand out in the first place. It gets the fundamentals right. While the design lacks originality, the premium materials, thoughtful ergonomics, and durable build make it a pleasure to hold. The display is excellent, the cameras are reliable, and the battery life is among the best in its class. HyperOS 3 also feels more refined than ever. Although the conservative performance tuning prevents the Dimensity 8500 from reaching its full potential, it is a compromise many users are unlikely to notice. Overall, the Redmi Turbo 5 is an easy phone to recommend.

Pros:

Excellent display with vibrant colours and strong outdoor visibility

Outstanding battery life with fast 100W charging

Premium build with excellent ergonomics and durability

Reliable primary camera with excellent HDR and portrait performance

HyperOS 3 feels exceptionally fluid and responsive

Cons:

Performance tuning feels overly conservative

Derivative, iPhone-inspired design lacks originality

Software still includes promotional notifications and unnecessary pre-installed apps