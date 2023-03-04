Rockstar Games teases new updates for GTA Online as game approaches 10th anniversary

Grand Theft Auto Online, the multiplayer component of Rockstar's popular Grand Theft Auto V, is approaching its 10th anniversary this year. Despite its longevity, the game still receives weekly updates and new content, keeping fans engaged and excited.

In an interview with GamesRadar, design director Scott Butchard expressed his surprise and gratitude for the game's success and reflected on the team's initial vision for the game.

"When we started out, I don't think we could have ever dreamed we'd still be going 10 years on. The success of GTA Online is nothing we ever expected," Butchard said.

One of the keys to GTA Online's success is its ability to appeal to a broad audience with a wide range of content, according to lead designer Chris Bell. However, meeting the demand for new and exciting content is an ongoing challenge for the development team.

"With there being such a large and varied amount of experiences in GTA Online at this point, there is always that challenge of trying to keep things fresh that's going to appeal both to our veteran audience and any new players that may be playing it as their first bit of gameplay beyond the tutorial," Bell said.

While fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, Butchard teased that the team has a lot of new updates and features planned for the current version of GTA Online, including new content up to the end of the year.

"We've got a bunch of ideas in the works right now, all the way up until the holidays at the end of the year, so please stay tuned!" Butchard said.

GTA Online was released in October 2013, a month after the release of Grand Theft Auto V. Since then, the game has seen continued success, with a standalone version of the game being released in 2022 for $20. While it remains to be seen what form Grand Theft Auto VI will take, it is likely that the next installment in the series will include an online component, given the massive success of GTA Online.

