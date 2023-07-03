9 things to know about 999 Jio Bharat phone

Reliance Jio has unveiled the launch of the ‘Jio Bharat’ Phone platform targeting existing 250 million feature phone users with internet-enabled phones at just ₹999, with the objective, the company says, to move towards ‘2G-Mukt Bharat’.

First look of ₹ 999 Jio Bharat phone( Twitter/Flame of Truth)

The special platform for entry-level phones: Jio Bharat platform leverages device and network capabilities to deliver Internet-enabled services on entry-level phones. Besides Reliance Retail other phone brands (starting with Karbonn), are going to adopt the Jio Bharat platform to build Jio Bharat phones.

When will the trial launch? Beta trial for the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones is going to begin on July 7 across 6,500 tehsils.

Jio Bharat phones to be the cheapest internet-enabled phone? At only 999, the company claims it to be the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone.

Affordable data: It is said to have a 30% cheaper monthly plan and 7 times more data compared to feature phone offerings of other operators.

What are the recharge plans of Jio Bharat? ₹123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data.

Annual plans at ₹1234 which will give 168 GB (0.5 GB/day).

Digital payments using the Jio Bharat phone: Jio Bharat will be a 4G-supported feature phone. Users can do UPI payments using Jio payments.

Utility tools in Reliance's new phone: It will have a camera and a built-in torch.

Which apps will be there on the Jio Bharat phone: For entertainment purposes, the 999 phone will have JioSaavn, FM Radio and Jio Cinema.

Other phones from Reliance Jio:

1) Jio Phone: It was released on July 1, 2017, available at around ₹1,500.

2) Jio Phone 2: It was released on July 1, 2018, priced at around ₹3,000

3) Jio Phone Next: This smartphone was released on November 4, 2021, priced at around ₹5,000.

Jio Bharat is being launched with the objective, the company said, to empower every Indian with the power of digital services, especially those who cannot afford a smartphone.

“This will truly mark the beginning of Digital Freedom for the 250 million feature phone users in India and will bridge the digital divide,” a statement from Jio added.