Samsung admits personal data of some customers 'compromised' in security breach

Mobile phone giant Samsung admitted that the information of its users has been compromised after an unauthorised party acquired information from some of its US systems.

The personal details of its customers including name, contact details, demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information are feared to be leaked, the company said in a blog post shared on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Revealing the data breach, Samsung said that “We recently discovered a cybersecurity incident that affected some customer information.” It added that it has already notified some users of whom they are certain that their data is leaked, and if need arises after further investigation, it will contact the affected users directly.

Although the company says that breach has not affected Social Security Numbers (unique identity number issued by US government) or credit and debit card numbers, the leak of personal information has the potential to compromise the privacy of the users.

How did the leak surface?

Tech companies collect and store user data extensively. This helps them know the requirements of their customer and increases the reach of their products and services.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samsung says that in the month of July, the customer data stored in some of Samsung’s U.S. systems was accessed by an unapproved third party.

Samsung said that around August 4, they came to know through their ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers is affected.

What can be done to stay protected ?

Samsung stated it has taken help from a law enforcement agency and a leading cybersecurity firm to secure the affected systems.

As per ongoing investigation, the company does not feel that users need to take any immediate action. This breach has not affected consumer devices, but the company has prescribed some checks to stay protected.

Be wary of any unsolicited communications that request personal information from you or direct you to a website that does so.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Avoid opening links or downloading files from fraudulent communications.

Take a look at your accounts for any odd activity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON