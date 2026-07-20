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Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: What to expect from Samsung's biggest launch event of the year

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is expected to bring new Fold phones, Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy AI features and a teaser for its XR glasses.

Updated on: Jul 20, 2026 01:33 PM IST

Samsung is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is expected to launch its next generation foldable smartphones, new Galaxy smartwatches and several Galaxy AI features. While Samsung has officially teased some of the announcements, leaks and rumours have already revealed what could be unveiled during the event.

A new member in Fold family

Here is everything expected at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026. (Samsung)
Here is everything expected at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026. (Samsung)
By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 with significant upgrades, including a thinner and lighter design and a crease less display. This will be possible with Samsung's new Flex Titanium Technology, which has been announced recently. The rest of the upgrades will include a new Qualcomm processor, more AI features and maybe One UI 9.

A new member will be added to the Fold family with the release of the Galaxy Fold 8 Wide (rumoured name), which Samsung has been teasing for the last week. With the release of this new device, the naming of the other devices may change a bit. According to reports, this wider version will be called the Fold 8, while the regular tall foldable will be called the Fold 8 Ultra. I know, confusing.

According to leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will be the same as the regular foldable, but instead of a tall form factor, it will be wider. If all this is true, the Fold 8 Wide will offer a proper tablet experience with a wider inner display instead of the almost square display found on current Fold phones. This device may be Samsung's answer to Apple's rumoured foldable smartphone.

Galaxy Watch 9 series expected with AI health features

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 9 series alongside its new foldables. Reports suggest the lineup will include the regular Galaxy Watch 9 and a new Galaxy Watch Ultra model.

The biggest upgrades are expected to come in the form of health tracking and AI powered wellness features. Leaks suggest Samsung may introduce improved sleep tracking, better heart rate monitoring and more personalised health insights. The watches are also expected to run the latest version of One UI Watch with a few new features designed to work closely with Galaxy smartphones.

Galaxy AI to get even smarter

Reports suggest the company could announce smarter writing tools, improved live translation, better photo editing and more intelligent productivity features. Samsung is also expected to showcase how Galaxy AI can make better use of the larger displays on its foldable smartphones, making multitasking and content creation even easier.

Samsung could tease its smart glasses

Apart from smartphones and smartwatches, Samsung may also offer another glimpse at its upcoming XR device. The company has already confirmed that it is working on extended reality hardware, and Galaxy Unpacked could be the stage for another teaser.

While a full launch is unlikely, rumours suggest Samsung could share more details about its smart glasses or XR headset, including how they will integrate with the Galaxy ecosystem and Galaxy AI.

 
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