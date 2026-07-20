Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: What to expect from Samsung's biggest launch event of the year

Samsung is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is expected to launch its next generation foldable smartphones, new Galaxy smartwatches and several Galaxy AI features. While Samsung has officially teased some of the announcements, leaks and rumours have already revealed what could be unveiled during the event.
A new member in Fold family
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Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 with significant upgrades, including a thinner and lighter design and a crease less display. This will be possible with Samsung's new Flex Titanium Technology, which has been announced recently. The rest of the upgrades will include a new Qualcomm processor, more AI features and maybe One UI 9.
A new member will be added to the Fold family with the release of the Galaxy Fold 8 Wide (rumoured name), which Samsung has been teasing for the last week. With the release of this new device, the naming of the other devices may change a bit. According to reports, this wider version will be called the Fold 8, while the regular tall foldable will be called the Fold 8 Ultra. I know, confusing.
According to leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will be the same as the regular foldable, but instead of a tall form factor, it will be wider. If all this is true, the Fold 8 Wide will offer a proper tablet experience with a wider inner display instead of the almost square display found on current Fold phones. This device may be Samsung's answer to Apple's rumoured foldable smartphone.
Galaxy Watch 9 series expected with AI health features
Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 9 series alongside its new foldables. Reports suggest the lineup will include the regular Galaxy Watch 9 and a new Galaxy Watch Ultra model.
The biggest upgrades are expected to come in the form of health tracking and AI powered wellness features. Leaks suggest Samsung may introduce improved sleep tracking, better heart rate monitoring and more personalised health insights. The watches are also expected to run the latest version of One UI Watch with a few new features designed to work closely with Galaxy smartphones.
Galaxy AI to get even smarter
Galaxy AI is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of this year's Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung is likely to introduce new AI features across its smartphones, tablets and wearables.{{/usCountry}}
Galaxy AI is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of this year's Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung is likely to introduce new AI features across its smartphones, tablets and wearables.{{/usCountry}}
Reports suggest the company could announce smarter writing tools, improved live translation, better photo editing and more intelligent productivity features. Samsung is also expected to showcase how Galaxy AI can make better use of the larger displays on its foldable smartphones, making multitasking and content creation even easier.
Samsung could tease its smart glasses
Apart from smartphones and smartwatches, Samsung may also offer another glimpse at its upcoming XR device. The company has already confirmed that it is working on extended reality hardware, and Galaxy Unpacked could be the stage for another teaser.
While a full launch is unlikely, rumours suggest Samsung could share more details about its smart glasses or XR headset, including how they will integrate with the Galaxy ecosystem and Galaxy AI.