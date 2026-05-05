Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could cut weight, improve crease with new hinge: Report

Samsung’s upcoming foldable lineup has begun taking shape ahead of its expected summer launch, with new leaks suggesting that the upcoming foldables could launch with modest updates for its clamshell device. New details around the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 suggest the company is focusing on design changes rather than a full hardware refresh this year.

Leaks suggest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 may bring minor design changes ahead of expected July launch. (HT Photo)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

Hinge Update and Lighter Build

According to a report by a Korean tipster, Lanzuk, suggests that Samsung may introduce a revised hinge mechanism in the upcoming Flip model. This change is expected to reduce the device’s weight to around 180 grams, down from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, which weighs about 188 grams. The update could also make the device easier to handle during daily use.

The hinge redesign may also contribute to a slimmer build. Earlier leaks have pointed to dimensions of 166.8 x 75.4 x 6.6 mm, suggesting a thinner profile when folded. At the same time, the phone could be slightly wider than its predecessor, which may affect how content is displayed on the screen. The report also mentions a marginal reduction in “horizontal length,” though it does not clearly define whether this refers to thickness or overall form.

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A key highlight from the leak is the mention of a “crease-free design structure.” Foldable devices have often been criticised for the visible crease along the display. While recent versions have reduced its appearance, it has not been fully removed. The new design approach suggests that Samsung may be working to minimise this issue further in the upcoming model.

Apart from these changes, the rest of the hardware is expected to remain largely unchanged. The report also states that battery capacity, charging speeds, and camera setup may stay the same as those seen on the previous generation models. This points to an incremental update cycle rather than a major upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: Launch Timeline (Expected)

Furthermore, the leak also hints at a possible price increase, citing rising costs linked to memory components. However, there is no official confirmation on pricing at this stage.

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Samsung is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and a new “Wide Fold” device during a launch event likely to be held in July. The Fold series device is also expected to follow a similar path, with limited design changes compared to its predecessor.

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The rumoured “Wide Fold” could introduce a different design approach within Samsung’s foldable range, possibly offering a broader display format than the standard Fold lineup. More details about this device are expected closer to the launch.

While these early leaks outline Samsung’s direction for 2026, the final specifications and features will only be confirmed once the company makes an official announcement. For now, the focus appears to remain on refining existing designs rather than introducing major shifts in hardware.

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