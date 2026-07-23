Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 become the first phones with Gemini Intelligence and Gemini Nano 4

Samsung's newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are the first smartphones to ship with Google's new Gemini Intelligence platform and the latest Gemini Nano 4 on-device AI model. The announcement marks the beginning of Google's next phase of AI features designed for premium Android devices, with more capabilities expected to roll out over the coming months.

Gemini Intelligence and Gemini Nano 4 debut with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8. (Hindustan Times)

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Google confirmed the integration in a developer blog post following Samsung's latest foldable launch. Gemini Nano 4 succeeds the previous generation of on-device AI models and is based on Gemma 4. According to Google, the model supports more than 140 languages and offers improved multimodal understanding, enabling it to process text, images and other inputs more efficiently without relying heavily on cloud processing.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and are available with up to 16GB of RAM. The Galaxy Z Flip 8, meanwhile, runs Samsung's Exynos 2600 processor with 12GB of RAM. These hardware specifications meet Google's latest requirements for Gemini Intelligence.

What is Gemini Intelligence?

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Gemini Intelligence is Google's new branding for a set of advanced AI features that run on compatible Android smartphones. The company first introduced the platform in May, explaining that new capabilities would be released in phases instead of arriving all at once.

The first Gemini Intelligence feature now rolling out is expanded task automation, allowing Gemini to complete actions across more than 40 supported apps. Google has also confirmed that additional features, including Create My Widget, Gboard Rambler and Autofill powered by Gemini Personal Intelligence, are planned for future updates.

Google has also revised the hardware requirements for devices that support Gemini Intelligence. Instead of requiring "Gemini Nano v3 or higher," the company now specifies that phones must include on-device Nano AI models, the latest media performance capabilities, at least 12GB of RAM, a qualified system-on-chip (SoC), and meet Google's quality benchmarks for performance and reliability.

What the new badge means

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{{^usCountry}} Samsung's latest foldables are also the first devices to carry a "with Gemini Intelligence" badge on Android. The label is intended to identify premium smartphones that meet Google's AI hardware standards and can support the company's latest on-device experiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samsung's latest foldables are also the first devices to carry a "with Gemini Intelligence" badge on Android. The label is intended to identify premium smartphones that meet Google's AI hardware standards and can support the company's latest on-device experiences. {{/usCountry}}

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The move also hints at Google's broader strategy for Android AI. Instead of focusing only on Gemini as an app, the company appears to be positioning Gemini Intelligence as a hardware-backed platform that will distinguish flagship smartphones capable of running its most advanced AI features.

Google's upcoming Pixel 11 series is widely expected to become the next lineup to carry the Gemini Intelligence badge as the platform expands to more premium Android devices.