Samsung, LG, or Whirlpool: Which festive refrigerator deal truly gives you maximum bang for buck in the Amazon sale?

A refrigerator is one of those appliances where the discount alone should not decide the purchase. During the Amazon Sale 2026, several large-capacity models from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and Toshiba are available with discounts ranging from 21% to 54%, along with additional bank offers on select cards. The list includes everything from a 300-litre triple-door refrigerator to side-by-side and four-door models with capacities above 650 litres. That makes the comparison particularly relevant for families looking to upgrade storage without paying the usual price. We have compared the five listed refrigerators on capacity, cooling technology, design, energy rating and useful features, while keeping the sale discounts and bank offers separate so you can see what the deal actually includes.

Amazon Sale 2026 refrigerator discounts and bank offers

Compare five refrigerator deals on Amazon across different capacities, designs, cooling systems and price-saving offers before making a purchase.

Refrigerator Amazon sale discount Bank offer Samsung 692 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator 40% off Instant discount up to ₹ 1,500 on SBI Credit Card Whirlpool 300 L Frost-Free Triple-Door Refrigerator 37% off 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card LG 655 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator 34% off Additional flat ₹ 10,000 instant discount on all bank credit and debit cards Toshiba 650 L Frost-Free 4-Door Refrigerator 21% off Instant discount up to ₹ 1,500 on SBI Debit and Credit Cards Samsung 653 L Convertible 5-in-1 Refrigerator 29% off Flat ₹ 10,000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card

Discounts and bank offers are based on the sale details provided for this article. Check the Amazon product page and checkout page for final eligibility, price and offer terms.

The Samsung RS72A50K1SL/TL is aimed at large households that need substantial storage in a side-by-side layout. It offers a Digital Inverter Compressor, Mono Cooling, All Around Cooling and separate Power Cool and Power Freeze functions. The refrigerator also has a built-in stabiliser and SpaceMax design. Samsung lists 637 litres of net storage, divided between 408 litres for the fridge and 229 litres for the freezer.

Specifications - Capacity 692 L gross, 637 L net - Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor - Cooling Mono Cooling - Refrigerator capacity 408 L net - Freezer capacity 229 L net Reasons to Buy - Large storage capacity for bigger households - SpaceMax design makes better use of the cabinet interior - Built-in stabilizer reduces the need for a separate stabilizer Reasons to Avoid - Side-by-side layout takes considerable floor width - Mono Cooling rather than separate refrigerator and freezer cooling

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Whirlpool's FP 343D Protton Roy takes a different route with three doors and a more compact 300-litre capacity. The layout is designed to separate storage areas while keeping the refrigerator manageable for smaller kitchens. The refrigerator comes with frost-free cooling, toughened glass shelves, an inbuilt stabiliser and a reciprocating compressor.

Specifications - Capacity 300 L - Door type Triple Door - Defrosting Frost Free - Compressor Reciprocatory Compressor - Shelf material Toughened Glass Reasons to Buy - Triple-door layout helps organise different food categories - More manageable capacity for smaller households - Built-in stabilizer reduces dependence on an external stabilizer Reasons to Avoid - 300-litre capacity is much lower than the other refrigerators here - Reciprocatory compressor is less feature-focused than the inverter systems on several rivals

LG's GL-B257HDSY is a large side-by-side refrigerator with 655 litres of storage and a Smart Inverter Compressor. It also gets Multi Air Flow, Smart Diagnosis, Express Freeze and a door-mounted manual ice maker. LG lists 416 litres for the refrigerator compartment and 234 litres for the freezer, along with a 10-year compressor warranty.

Specifications Capacity 655 L Compressor Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC) Refrigerator capacity 416 L Freezer capacity 234 L Cooling Multi Air Flow Reasons to Buy Large storage space for bigger families Smart Inverter Compressor is designed for efficient operation Smart Diagnosis can help with troubleshooting Reasons to Avoid Side-by-side design requires substantial floor space Large 113kg body can make installation more demanding

The Toshiba GR-RF646WE-PGI is built around a four-door configuration and flexible storage. Toshiba's official GR-RF646WE family documentation highlights 3System cooling, Convert Zone, Dual Inverter, Plasma+ Pure, Alloy Cooling and 26 internal sections.

Specifications - Configuration 4-Door Refrigerator - Cooling 3 System - Compressor Dual Inverter - Variable storage Convert Zone - Dimensions 905 x 775 x 1935 mm Reasons to Buy - Four-door design gives more organised access to compartments - Convert Zone adds flexibility between fridge and freezer storage - Three independent cooling systems help separate compartments Reasons to Avoid - Large footprint needs substantial kitchen space - Heavy 133kg body makes installation less straightforward

The Samsung RS76CG8003S9 combines a 653-litre capacity with a 5-in-1 Convertible setup. Its Twin Cooling Plus system separates cooling between the refrigerator and freezer, while AI Energy Mode can help optimise energy use. Samsung also includes Power Cool, Power Freeze, Wi-Fi connectivity and a Digital Inverter Compressor. The official page lists 409 litres of refrigerator storage and 244 litres for the freezer.

Specifications - Capacity 653 L - Cooling Twin Cooling Plus - Compressor Digital Inverter Compressor - Refrigerator capacity 409 L - Freezer capacity 244 L Reasons to Buy - Convertible modes offer flexible storage allocation - Twin Cooling Plus keeps refrigerator and freezer cooling separate - Wi-Fi and AI Energy Mode add connected-appliance features Reasons to Avoid - Large 100kg cabinet needs adequate installation space - Side-by-side layout takes more width than conventional double-door models

Top 3 features of refrigerators in this Amazon sale

Refrigerator Capacity Cooling system Key feature Samsung 692 L Side-by-Side 692 L gross Mono Cooling SpaceMax Whirlpool 300 L Triple-Door 300 L Frost Free Triple-door layout LG 655 L Side-by-Side 655 L Multi Air Flow Smart Diagnosis Toshiba 650 L 4-Door Amazon listing: 650 L 3 System Convert Zone Samsung 653 L Convertible 653 L Twin Cooling Plus 5-in-1 Convertible

Factors to consider when buying a refrigerator

Capacity: Do not look only at the headline litre figure. Check the refrigerator and freezer capacities separately to understand how much usable space you are actually getting.

Layout: Side-by-side, triple-door and four-door refrigerators organise food differently. Consider what you store most often and how much kitchen width is available.

Cooling technology: Inverter compressors, separate cooling systems and convertible compartments can improve flexibility, but the right combination depends on how you use the refrigerator.

Energy rating: A refrigerator runs continuously, so the energy rating can have a meaningful impact on long-term electricity costs. Compare the rating and annual consumption where available.

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FAQs What capacity refrigerator is suitable for a large family? Large households generally benefit from refrigerators above 500 litres, particularly if they store substantial quantities of fresh and frozen food.

Are side-by-side refrigerators better than double-door models? Not necessarily. Side-by-side models provide convenient access and large storage, but they need more width and can have narrower shelves than some conventional layouts.

Is an inverter refrigerator worth buying? An inverter compressor can adjust its operation according to cooling demand, which can help with efficiency and temperature management over time.

What is a convertible refrigerator? A convertible refrigerator allows a compartment, usually the freezer, to be changed between different cooling modes depending on storage requirements.

What should I check before installing a large refrigerator? Measure the available kitchen space, doorway and lift or staircase access. Also leave the clearance recommended by the manufacturer around the refrigerator for proper operation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.