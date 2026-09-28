Samsung Micro RGB R95H: Why this could be the best RGB TV in India for premium buyers

The next time you watch a sunset scene, a high-speed cricket match or a high intensity game on a premium TV, look beyond resolution. A 4K panel can give you plenty of detail, but how accurately the TV creates colour and controls light can change how convincing that detail looks.

Samsung’s Micro RGB R95H is all about finer colour control, AI processing and seriously smooth motion. (Samsung)

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This is where Samsung's Micro RGB R95H takes a different approach. Instead of relying on a conventional LED backlight or standard Mini LED arrangement, it uses thousands of individually controlled red, green and blue Micro RGB LEDs. Samsung says these LEDs measure less than 100 micrometres, allowing the TV to control RGB light at a much finer level.

For a premium buyer, that distinction matters because it addresses one of the most noticeable parts of picture quality that is colour precision.

What is Micro RGB and why is Samsung using it?

Think of a TV backlight as the light source behind everything you see. Traditional LED TVs generally start with a blue LED backlight, while Mini LED uses much smaller LEDs for more precise backlight control. Samsung's Micro RGB takes the idea further by using separate red, green and blue micro LEDs.

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The difference becomes easier to understand in real viewing situations:

A sunset: subtle orange, red and blue tones can be controlled more precisely.

A cricket match: the green pitch, players' jerseys and stadium lights can retain their individual colour character.

A dark movie scene: smaller light sources allow finer control between bright highlights and darker areas.

Gaming: bright effects and colourful environments can appear more distinct instead of looking like variations of the same shade.

Samsung says its Micro RGB technology uses LEDs measuring under 100 micrometres, compared with approximately 100 to 400 micrometres for RGB Mini LED technology.

That is the core idea behind the R95H: more, smaller RGB light sources and individual control.

Micro RGB Precision Color 100 is about more than vibrant colours

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{{^usCountry}} Calling a TV “colourful” is easy. Getting those colours accurately onto the screen is harder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling a TV “colourful” is easy. Getting those colours accurately onto the screen is harder. {{/usCountry}}

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The Micro RGB R95H features Micro RGB Precision Color 100, with Samsung stating that it achieves 100% of the BT.2020 wide colour gamut and has received VDE certification for Micro RGB colour reproduction. The TV is also PANTONE Validated.

For viewers, this is particularly relevant when watching content created with careful colour grading. Instead of simply pushing saturation, the goal is to preserve differences between shades. A filmmaker's warm skin tones, the blue of a night sky or the many greens in a landscape can look more nuanced when the display has a broader colour capability.

That is also why the R95H is interesting for buyers comparing Micro RGB vs Mini LED. Mini LED remains focused heavily on precise backlight control, while Micro RGB brings RGB colour control directly into the backlight itself.

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Feature Micro RGB Mini LED LED size Sub-100µm RGB LEDs Larger Mini LEDs Light control Individual RGB LED control Precise backlight/local dimming Colour control Red, green and blue controlled separately Primarily backlight brightness control Key advantage Best in class brightness with finer colour precision Strong brightness and contrast control

Samsung Micro RGB AI Engine Pro: What does the AI actually do?

There is another layer to the R95H. Its Micro RGB AI Engine Pro is designed to analyse content and adjust picture characteristics rather than treating every scene in exactly the same way.

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Samsung's 2026 Vision AI lineup includes AI-based processing for upscaling, colour enhancement and scene optimisation. On the R95H, 4K AI Upscaling Pro uses 128 AI neural networks to improve lower-resolution content, while Color Booster Pro analyses scenes and adjusts colour expression.

That becomes useful because most homes do not play native 4K content all the time. One evening could mean a 4K streaming movie. The next could be an older TV show, YouTube video or sports broadcast. The TV's processing has to work with what it receives, not what you wish it had received.

Bright room? Glare can ruin an expensive TV

Premium picture quality also needs to survive the room it is installed in. This is particularly relevant in Indian homes where the TV may sit opposite windows, under ceiling lights or in a living room that gets plenty of daylight. The R95H therefore comes with Glare Free technology, which Samsung says has been certified by UL for reducing reflections from bright indoor environments.

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In practical terms, fewer distracting reflections mean you can spend less time looking at a window reflected on the screen and more time watching the actual content.

For a premium TV, that is not a minor convenience. It directly affects how much of the picture you get to see.

165Hz gaming, AI motion and a premium big-screen setup

The R95H is not aimed only at movie nights. Samsung lists Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, making the TV relevant to buyers who connect a gaming PC or compatible console setup. AI Motion Enhancer Pro is also designed to improve the clarity of moving objects and text.

The result is a television designed around several premium-use cases rather than one:

What you watch What the R95H brings Movies and series Micro RGB colour precision and HDR Sports High refresh rate and motion processing Gaming 165Hz motion support and AI processing Older/HD content 4K AI Upscaling Pro Daytime viewing Glare Free screen Colour-critical content 100% BT.2020 and PANTONE Validation View All

So, is Samsung Micro RGB R95H worth considering?

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The interesting part of the R95H is not any single specification. It is the combination of sub-100µm RGB LEDs, individual RGB control, 100% BT.2020 colour coverage, AI picture processing and Glare Free viewing.

OLED continues to use self-emissive pixels for its distinctive black levels, while Mini LED focuses on increasingly precise backlight control. Micro RGB takes another route: putting individually controlled red, green and blue micro LEDs into the backlight itself.

For a buyer looking for a premium 4K TV where colour accuracy, bright-room visibility, AI processing and high-refresh-rate viewing all matter, the Samsung Micro RGB R95H is built around a distinctly different display approach. And that is what makes it one of the more interesting premium TV technologies to consider in 2026.

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