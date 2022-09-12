Home / Technology / Samsung's new mouse will stop working after your office hours

Samsung's new mouse will stop working after your office hours

technology
Published on Sep 12, 2022 06:34 PM IST

Struggling to maintain work-life balance, this Samsung balance mouse will radically prevent you from overworking.

The Samsung balance mouse runs away from the desk after office's designated time.(screengrab/Samsung)
The Samsung balance mouse runs away from the desk after office's designated time.(screengrab/Samsung)
ByHT News Desk

Tech giant Samsung has revealed the Balance Mouse, a computer mouse which will stop working after the scheduled office hours, hence preventing users from overworking. The radical innovation presented on the company’s official Korean YouTube channel shows the computer mouse literally running away from the desk when the user exceeds the working hours.

Work-life balance has remained a much debated topic in the corporate circles. Several employees have complained about overworking heavily affecting their health and relationships. With the advent of Covid-19 pandemic, the issue of overworking has gained more voice due to it infringing on the personal life as work has shifted from office to home. A 2021 survey from Statista shows that roughly 37 per cent of the female professionals in India confessed they wanted to quit their current job due to poor work-life balance. The proportion of male respondents confessing the same was a little lower to around 28 percent.

The video shared by the Korean company shows a man working beyond his designated office time of 6pm. However it does allow the person to do work, the new Samsung mouse starts running away from his desk.

Samsung said that this creative mouse detects hand movement and the wheels come out and it runs away. The video shows the man trying to forcibly grab the mouse, but the mouse seems to have solutions for all these tricks. It detaches itself from the central part and vanishes, forcing the man to wrap his work. The mouse is presently not available for purchase yet as it is just a concept mouse created in association with an ad agency.

