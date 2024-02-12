Satya Nadella lauds India for ‘unique ability’ to utilise AI to solve structural challenges

Microsoft's Indian-origin CEO Satya Nadella, who made an annual visit to the country of his birth last week, has said that artificial intelligence (AI) will not only solve the nation's structural challenges, the technology may also turn out to be relevant for the rest of the world. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (File Photo/AP)

Nadella, the tech giant's third CEO and the first Indian-origin person to hold the coveted post, spoke to The Economic Times.

“India and its unique ability to use this technology (artificial intelligence) to create solutions for its own structural challenges are going to be a competitive advantage,” he said.

The Hyderabad-born business leader also noted how there is ‘real economic growth’ in countries such as India, though he added that overall, there is ‘high inflation around the world.'

“The tech sector cannot be immune to what is happening in the rest of the world. I always say that Microsoft will do well if the rest of the world is doing well. And so, our number one job is to make sure that we are contributing to the global economic growth. And when that happens, we will be fine long term. In the short term, business cycles are the real phenomenon,” the 56-year-old executive stated.

‘You must focus on two major things’

As per Nadella, an individual who leads an organisation, for example, Microsoft, must ‘really stay focused on two major things.’

“One is to stay grounded on the sense of purpose and mission, as there is no God-given right for an organisation to just exist. Then the second thing, of course, is the internal culture that enables us to do all of those things. And so, a CEO's job is to create that culture. So, as long as I stay grounded, and Microsoft stays collectively grounded on those two things, I am very optimistic about the company continuing to have a bright future,” he explained.