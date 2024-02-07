Satya Nadella-led Microsoft's big AI push in India, 20 lakh Indians to benefit

Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella on Wednesday said the tech giant will provide 20 lakh people in India with skilling opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI). Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella(AP file)

Nadella said that the AI skilling programme will focus on training Indians in tier 2 and 3 cities as well as rural areas, Reuters reported.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

"I hope consensus emerges and that is what really helps, in some sense, (with) the diffusion of this technology," Nadella said at a conference in Mumbai, r

The Indian-born Microsoft CEO said he hoped diffusion of AI globally would lead to "equal distribution of economic growth".



ALSO READ: From ₹83 lakh to 9.3 crore: Microsoft's soaring shareholder wealth in 10 years under Satya Nadella



“I think it's imperative especially for India and the United States to be able to cooperate, what are the norms, what are the regulations even, instead of fracturing them,” Nadella, who is on a two-day visit to India, said. The main focus of the CEO's visit is AI and its opportunities in the country.



ALSO READ: Satya Nadella marks 10 years as Microsoft CEO. How much he earned in 2023?

Nadella met PM Modi in US in 2023

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the US had met Nadella. The latter's office in a statement had highlighted the meeting with Modi on the importance of AI and India's capabilities.

“India is home to one of the most vibrant developer and start-up ecosystems in the world, and Microsoft remains deeply committed to the growth of Indian technology - that will impact both India and markets across the globe,” a Microsoft statement had said.