Senegal suspends TikTok access amid anti-govt protests citing ‘hateful messages’

Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Aug 02, 2023 05:45 PM IST

Senegal suspends TikTok due to concerns over spreading hateful and subversive messages, amid opposition protests.

Senegal has suspended access to social media app TikTok until further notice, the communications minister said on Wednesday, days after restricting the use of mobile internet amid opposition protests.

The video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone.(AP)

"The minister... informs the public that it has been observed that the TikTok application is the social network favoured by people with bad intentions to spread hateful and subversive messages threatening the stability of the country," the minister's statement said.

The West African country has also restricted access to internet services since Monday, using a similar justification.

The restrictions come after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was charged with plotting an insurrection, criminal conspiracy and other offences.

Senegal has seen sporadic violent protests throughout the year, as opposition supporters have accused President Macky Sall of levelling charges against Sonko to disqualify him from the next election.

