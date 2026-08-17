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Siri could reportedly come to HomePod as Apple plans a bigger smart home push

Siri could reportedly come to HomePod as Apple prepares new smart home devices, including an updated HomePod mini, Apple TV and smart display.

Updated on: Aug 17, 2026, 14:45:50 IST

Apple could be preparing to give the HomePod a much bigger role in its smart home ecosystem, with reports and romours suggesting that the company may bring its AI powered Siri experience to the speaker. The move could be part of a wider push that includes a new HomePod mini, an updated Apple TV and Apple's long-rumoured smart home display.

Siri could make HomePod more useful

Apple could be giving Siri a bigger role in the home. (Apple)
Apple could be giving Siri a bigger role in the home. (Apple)
By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Apple's next-generation Siri is expected to be a major part of its AI strategy, and the HomePod could be one of the devices to benefit from it. The upgraded assistant is reportedly designed to understand context better and handle more complex requests than the current version.

For HomePod users, this could mean more natural conversations and better control over connected devices. Instead of primarily using the speaker for music, timers and basic smart home commands, users could potentially rely on Siri for more complicated tasks.

Leaks suggest Apple is also working on a new HomePod mini. The speaker could receive updated hardware to support newer Siri and AI capabilities, although details about its specifications remain limited.

Apple may be building more home devices

The reported HomePod update could be just one part of Apple's larger smart home plans. The company is rumoured to be working on a dedicated smart display that could serve as a central hub for the home.

The device is expected to combine a touchscreen with Siri and could be used to control smart home accessories, make FaceTime calls, play music and display information. Apple is also reportedly developing new software for its home products to create a more connected experience across its ecosystem.

An updated Apple TV is also believed to be in development, potentially with a newer chip and hardware improvements.

If these rumours turn out to be accurate, Apple could be preparing for a much bigger push into smart home hardware. Bringing the new Siri to HomePod would make the speaker an important part of that strategy, while the rumoured smart display could give Apple a new way to compete with Amazon and Google in the connected home market.

 
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
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