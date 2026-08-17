Siri could reportedly come to HomePod as Apple plans a bigger smart home push

Apple could be preparing to give the HomePod a much bigger role in its smart home ecosystem, with reports and romours suggesting that the company may bring its AI powered Siri experience to the speaker. The move could be part of a wider push that includes a new HomePod mini, an updated Apple TV and Apple's long-rumoured smart home display.
Siri could make HomePod more useful
You may be interested in
52% OFF
BANGCHEER Speaker Dust Cover for Homepod 2 Gen, Mesh Speaker Cloth with Charging Hole, High-Grade Nylon, White, Pack of 1
BANGCHEER Speaker Dust Cover for Homepod 2 Gen Mesh Speaker Cloth with Charging Hole High-Grade Nylon
₹26,49,.42₹5,570
Get This
79% OFF
Premium Pegboard Stand for HomePod Mini | Custom Smart Speaker Holder Compatible with SKADIS Peg Boards | Red, 1
Premium Pegboard Stand for HomePod Mini | Custom Smart Speaker Holder Compatible with SKADIS Peg Boards | Red 1
₹399₹1,899
Get This
84% OFF
Premium Wall Mount for HomePod Mini | Space-Saving Bracket Holder with Secure Snug Fit | Minimalist Floating Smart Speaker Stand for Kitchen, Bedroom, and Office, Black, 1
Premium Wall Mount for HomePod Mini | Space-Saving Bracket Holder with Secure Snug Fit | Minimalist Floating Smart Speaker Stand for Kitchen Bedroom and Office
₹299₹1,899
Get This
34% OFF
CLUB BOLLYWOOD Dust Cover Case for Apple HomePod Speaker Silver|Consumer Electronics | Portable Audio & Headphones | iPod Audio Player Accessories |1 Piece Cover Case for Homepod Apple (
CLUB BOLLYWOOD Dust Cover Case for Apple HomePod Speaker Silver|Consumer Electronics | Portable Audio & Headphones | iPod Audio Player Accessories |1 Piece Cover Case for Homepod Apple (
₹823₹1,239
Get This
62% OFF
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Range Extender | Up to 750Mbps | Dual Band WiFi Extender, Repeater, WiFi Signal Booster, Access Point| Easy Set-Up | Extends WiFi to Smart Home & Alexa Devices (RE200)
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Range Extender | Up to 750Mbps | Dual Band WiFi Extender Repeater WiFi Signal Booster
₹2,099₹5,499
Get This
5% OFF
The Smart Home Trap: Cameras, Doorbells, Speakers, Cars, and the Devices That Watch Back
The Smart Home Trap: Cameras Doorbells Speakers
₹2,462₹2,592
Get This
22% OFF
Blackt Electrotech BT16IRB Smart WiFi IR Blaster Universal Remote Controller | Control AC, TV, Set Top Box, Fan & Learning Devices | Alexa & Google Assistant Compatible | Smart App | USB Powered
Blackt Electrotech BT16IRB Smart WiFi IR Blaster Universal Remote Controller | Control AC TV Set Top Box
₹778₹1,000
Get This
69% OFF
Zebronics ZEB-SP110, Smart Wi-Fi Plug Compatible with Google Assistant & Alexa, Supports Upto 10A and Comes with a Dedicated APP That Features Scheduled Control.
Zebronics ZEB-SP110 Smart Wi-Fi Plug Compatible with Google Assistant & Alexa Supports Upto 10A and Comes with a Dedicated APP That Features Scheduled Control.
₹649₹2,099
Get This
73% OFF
Dr Trust USA Legend Smart Scale | 20+ Parameters | US FDA approved | Unlimited Users Bluetooth BMI Weight Scale with 3 Years Warranty Weighing Machine & Body Fat Analyzer for Health Monitoring (Black)
Dr Trust USA Legend Smart Scale | 20+ Parameters | US FDA approved | Unlimited Users Bluetooth BMI Weight Scale with 3 Years Warranty Weighing Machine & Body Fat Analyzer for Health Monitoring (Black)
₹799₹2,999
Get This
31% OFF
TP-Link Tapo S200B Smart Button, Works with Tapo devices | Smart Home Control | Flexible Placement | Battery Powered | Tapo Hub required
TP-Link Tapo S200B Smart Button Works with Tapo devices | Smart Home Control | Flexible Placement | Battery Powered | Tapo Hub required
₹1,318₹1,899
Get This
56% OFF
Wipro 16A Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring- Suitable for Large Appliances like Geysers, Microwave Ovens, Air Conditioners (Works with Alexa and Google Assistant)- White
Wipro 16A Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring- Suitable for Large Appliances like Geysers Microwave Ovens Air Conditioners (Works with Alexa and Google Assistant)- White
₹999₹2,290
Get This
Apple's next-generation Siri is expected to be a major part of its AI strategy, and the HomePod could be one of the devices to benefit from it. The upgraded assistant is reportedly designed to understand context better and handle more complex requests than the current version.
For HomePod users, this could mean more natural conversations and better control over connected devices. Instead of primarily using the speaker for music, timers and basic smart home commands, users could potentially rely on Siri for more complicated tasks.
Leaks suggest Apple is also working on a new HomePod mini. The speaker could receive updated hardware to support newer Siri and AI capabilities, although details about its specifications remain limited.
Apple may be building more home devices
The reported HomePod update could be just one part of Apple's larger smart home plans. The company is rumoured to be working on a dedicated smart display that could serve as a central hub for the home.
The device is expected to combine a touchscreen with Siri and could be used to control smart home accessories, make FaceTime calls, play music and display information. Apple is also reportedly developing new software for its home products to create a more connected experience across its ecosystem.
An updated Apple TV is also believed to be in development, potentially with a newer chip and hardware improvements.
If these rumours turn out to be accurate, Apple could be preparing for a much bigger push into smart home hardware. Bringing the new Siri to HomePod would make the speaker an important part of that strategy, while the rumoured smart display could give Apple a new way to compete with Amazon and Google in the connected home market.