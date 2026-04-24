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Skip the search hassle: Skyscanner now lets you find flights and fare comparison in ChatGPT

Searching for flights just got easier as Skyscanner now works inside ChatGPT, letting users find, compare, and refine travel options through simple chat.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 01:08 pm IST
By MD Ijaj Khan

Planning a flight may no longer require switching between multiple tabs and filters. Skyscanner has rolled out a new way to search for flights by integrating its service within ChatGPT. The feature is now live for users in India and allows people to look up flights and compare fares through a chat-based interface.

How the feature works

You can now search for and compare flights directly inside ChatGPT using simple chat prompts.(Pexels)

With this update, users can install the Skyscanner tool from the ChatGPT app store and begin searching using simple text prompts. For example, a user can type a request such as finding the lowest fare to a destination during a specific month. The system then responds with available flight options, including routes, fares, and travel duration. All results appear within the same chat window, removing the need to visit multiple websites or apps.

Search and Comparison in Chat

The setup replaces the usual method of entering details across different fields and applying filters. Instead, users can continue the conversation to adjust their search. They can change travel dates, switch destinations, or pick different airports by sending follow-up messages. The system updates results based on these inputs without restarting the process.

The integration also displays multiple choices at once, allowing users to compare flights based on price, airline, and duration. This makes it easier to review alternatives in a single place. Skyscanner said the tool builds on its existing flight data system, which already gathers pricing information from airline partners and travel providers.

What the Company Plans Next

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
MD Ijaj Khan

Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

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Home / Technology / Skip the search hassle: Skyscanner now lets you find flights and fare comparison in ChatGPT
Home / Technology / Skip the search hassle: Skyscanner now lets you find flights and fare comparison in ChatGPT
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