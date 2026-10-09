Smart wearables from 999 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: 6 deals worth checking out

A smartwatch can do more than show notifications, but not everyone needs the same features. Some buyers want a large display and Bluetooth calling, while others prioritise fitness tracking, sleep insights or a lightweight wearable they can keep on throughout the day. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale offers an opportunity to explore all these options, with listed discounts across budget and premium devices. Here in this article, we will cover six products, including the Redmi Watch Move, Fire-Boltt Ring X, Google Fitbit Air, Samsung Galaxy Watch8, boAt Smart Ring Active and CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2. Their features range from basic smartwatch functions to screenless health tracking and standalone GPS support. We've also outlined the advertised bank offers, key specifications and practical limitations to help you compare them before placing an order in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026.

Bank offers and cashback calculator

Compare six smart wearables on features, battery life, health tracking and sale offers before choosing one for everyday use or fitness. (AI Generated)

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

Product Advertised sale discount Additional bank offer Bank eligibility REDMI Watch Move 45% off MRP ₹ 110 cashback Axis Bank credit card Fire-Boltt Ring X 90% off MRP 5% cashback Axis Bank credit card Google Fitbit Air — ₹ 1,175 discount Axis Bank credit card Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 50% off MRP ₹ 2,000 instant discount Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards boAt Smart Ring Active 70% off MRP ₹ 300 instant discount Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 31% off MRP ₹ 190 instant discount Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards

The discounts and bank benefits below are based on the offers that were live at the time of writing this article. The final checkout price depends on the live listing price, eligible card, offer terms and availability.

The Redmi Watch Move focuses on everyday convenience without demanding a premium smartwatch budget. Its 1.85-inch AMOLED display, rotating crown and Bluetooth calling cover the basics, while health tracking adds heart rate, blood oxygen and sleep monitoring. Xiaomi claims up to 14 days of battery life under typical usage. It is worth considering for everyday wear, although it does not have built-in GPS for outdoor workouts.

Specifications Display 1.85-inch AMOLED, 390 x 450 pixels Refresh rate 50-60Hz Battery 300mAh, up to 14 days under typical usage mode Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Water resistance IP68 Reasons to Buy AMOLED display makes notifications and watch faces easier to read. Long claimed battery life means fewer charging interruptions. Bluetooth calling is useful when your phone is within range. Reasons to Avoid No built-in GPS for tracking outdoor routes independently.

What are buyers saying?

Customers praise the Redmi Watch Move for its vibrant AMOLED screen, smooth refresh rate and battery life that can last around 10 to 14 days. Health tracking and its premium feel also receive positive feedback, although some buyers point to the lack of built-in GPS and average strap quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Choose the Redmi Watch Move if you want a straightforward smartwatch with a sharp AMOLED screen, long battery life and Bluetooth calling. It suits everyday users who want notifications and basic health insights without spending on a premium wearable.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Fire-Boltt Ring X is built around a large 2.01-inch display and a design that puts common smartwatch functions within easy reach. Its always-on display, rotating crown and Bluetooth calling give it an advantage over basic fitness bands, while wireless charging reduces cable clutter. The panel is TFT rather than AMOLED, so buyers should weigh screen size and convenience against display technology.

Specifications - Display 2.01-inch TFT, 240 x 296 pixels - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 - Battery Up to 7 days of typical usage - Charging Wireless charging - Compatibility Android and iOS Reasons to Buy - Large display gives notifications and menus more room. - Bluetooth calling is convenient for quick conversations. - Wireless charging makes topping up the battery simpler. Reasons to Avoid - TFT display does not offer the same display technology as AMOLED alternatives. - The large watch body may not suit everyone, particularly those with smaller wrists. - GPS is not listed as a built-in feature, limiting independent route tracking.

What are buyers saying?

Customers appreciate the Fire-Boltt Ring X for its large always-on display, metal-body design and convenient rotating crown. Bluetooth calling and wireless charging also stand out in the supplied feedback. Some users, however, find it bulky on thinner wrists and note that its panel is IPS rather than AMOLED.

Why should you choose this product?

The Ring X is worth considering if you prefer a large watch face and want calling, an always-on display and wireless charging at a budget price. It is better suited to buyers who prioritise screen size and convenience over AMOLED picture quality.

The Google Fitbit Air takes a different approach to wearable technology by leaving out the screen altogether. Instead, it concentrates on health and activity tracking in a lightweight band designed for continuous wear. Google lists heart rate, blood oxygen and movement sensors, with health insights available through its app. It makes more sense for people who want to track daily habits without another screen competing for their attention.

Specifications - Design Screenless fitness tracker - Weight 12g with band - Battery Up to 7 days, as described in the supplied listing feedback - Charging USB-C charging cable; quick charging offers 1 day of battery life in 5 minutes - Compatibility Android 11.0 or higher and iOS 16.4 or higher Reasons to Buy - Screenless design avoids constant notifications and visual distractions. - Lightweight construction is suitable for continuous wear, including overnight. - Health tracking and app-based insights focus on longer-term activity and sleep habits. Reasons to Avoid - No display for checking the time, steps or notifications directly. - It does not offer the conventional smartwatch experience of on-wrist alerts and calls. - Smartphone compatibility and app access are necessary to use its tracking features.

What are buyers saying?

Customer feedback highlights the Fitbit Air's lightweight design, comfort during round-the-clock wear and sleep-tracking capabilities. Users also appreciate integration with Google's health app and fast charging. The lack of standard smartwatch notifications is a drawback, while some buyers consider its launch pricing high.

Why should you choose this product?

Consider the Fitbit Air if sleep, activity and health tracking matter more to you than checking notifications on your wrist. Its screenless design sets it apart from every other wearable here, particularly for people who prefer a less distracting daily routine.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 is the premium smartwatch in this selection, with a focus on detailed health features and a more capable software experience. The 40mm Bluetooth variant listed here has a compact form factor, a Super AMOLED display and access to Samsung's Wear OS-based ecosystem. It offers more advanced smartwatch functions than entry-level models, but buyers should account for more frequent charging.

Specifications - Display 1.34-inch Super AMOLED on the 40mm model - Processor Exynos W1000, 3nm - Operating system Wear OS powered by Samsung - Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS - Water resistance 5ATM and IP68 Reasons to Buy - Bright, detailed display is suitable for outdoor visibility and everyday use. - Advanced health and activity tools offer more detail than basic fitness watches. - Smartphone integration and app support provide a broader smartwatch experience. Reasons to Avoid - Battery life is shorter than that of many simpler fitness-focused wearables. - Some features work best with compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphones. - The premium category means it is a more expensive proposition than basic smartwatches.

What are buyers saying?

Customers praise the Galaxy Watch8 for its bright display, smooth performance and advanced health tracking. GPS functionality and the wider Samsung software experience are also highlighted in the supplied feedback. Battery life remains a concern, with some users reporting that the watch needs charging daily or every day and a half.

Why should you choose this product?

The Galaxy Watch 8 is the option to consider if you want a full smartwatch experience, advanced health tools and a strong app ecosystem. It suits users who value software and fitness features more than long battery life or a low purchase price.

Not every wearable needs a screen or a wrist strap. The boAt Smart Ring Active moves health tracking to your finger, with a stainless steel design and a companion app for monitoring everyday activity. Its compact form is aimed at people who want to track sleep and health metrics discreetly. With multiple ring sizes, getting the fit right is particularly important before buying.

Specifications - Design Stainless steel smart ring - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 - Battery Up to 5 days - Charging Magnetic charging case - Water resistance 5ATM Reasons to Buy - Compact design avoids the bulk of a conventional smartwatch. - Health and sleep tracking can run without a large display. - Magnetic charging case makes charging straightforward. Reasons to Avoid - No display for checking information directly on the ring. - No conventional smartwatch screen or on-wrist notification interface. - Correct sizing is essential for comfort and reliable sensor contact.

What are buyers saying?

Customers appreciate the boAt Smart Ring Active's lightweight stainless steel construction and comfort during extended wear. The supplied feedback also highlights battery life of around five days and useful sleep and health tracking. Some users mention the lack of vibration alerts and occasional delays in app connectivity.

Why should you choose this product?

The Smart Ring Active stands out for its discreet form factor. Consider it if you want health and sleep tracking without wearing a watch, particularly if you prefer a minimal accessory and do not need a display or notification alerts.

The CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 comes with a round AMOLED display with built-in GPS and a design that can be customised using interchangeable bezels. Its 1.32-inch screen and rotating digital crown give it a more traditional watch-like appearance, while activity tracking and smartphone connectivity cover everyday use. It is worth comparing with the Redmi model if independent outdoor tracking is important to you.

Specifications Display 1.32-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466 pixels Refresh rate Up to 60Hz Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 GPS Built-in multi-system GPS Water resistance IP68 Reasons to Buy Built-in GPS helps track outdoor workouts without relying entirely on the phone's location. AMOLED display offers crisp visuals and customisable watch faces. Interchangeable bezels give the watch a more personal look. Reasons to Avoid It does not offer the full app ecosystem of a premium Wear OS smartwatch. Some advanced functions depend on the companion app and a connected smartphone.

What are buyers saying?

Customers appreciate the CMF Watch Pro 2's customisable bezel, aluminium body and vivid AMOLED display. The rotating crown also receives positive feedback for navigation. However, some users report delays when syncing with the companion app and occasional inconsistencies in step tracking.

Why should you choose this product?

The CMF Watch Pro 2 is worth considering if you want a round AMOLED smartwatch with built-in GPS and a more customisable design. It suits active users who want outdoor workout tracking without stepping up to a premium smartwatch.

Top 3 features of smart wearables

Smart wearable Display or design Health and fitness Standout feature REDMI Watch Move 1.85-inch AMOLED Heart rate and SpO₂ tracking Up to 14 days battery Fire-Boltt Ring X 2.01-inch TFT Heart rate and sleep tracking Bluetooth calling Google Fitbit Air Screenless, 12g with band Continuous health tracking Distraction-free design Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Super AMOLED Advanced health tracking Wear OS ecosystem boAt Smart Ring Active Stainless steel ring Sleep and health tracking Compact form factor CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 1.32-inch AMOLED Activity tracking Built-in GPS

Factors to consider when buying a smart wearable

Display and form factor: Decide whether you need a large screen for notifications, a conventional fitness band or a discreet smart ring. Screenless devices are better suited to people who want fewer distractions.

Health tracking: Heart rate, blood oxygen and sleep monitoring are common features, but tracking capabilities vary. Check which metrics are supported and whether they require a companion app.

Battery life and charging: Manufacturer battery estimates depend on settings and usage. Always-on displays, frequent GPS use and Bluetooth calling can increase charging frequency.

GPS and smartphone compatibility: Built-in GPS is useful for tracking outdoor activities without carrying your phone. Also check Android or iOS compatibility and whether advanced features require a specific smartphone brand.

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FAQs What is the difference between a smartwatch and a fitness tracker? A smartwatch generally offers a display, notifications and interactive features, while a fitness tracker focuses more on activity and health monitoring. Some trackers are screenless, and some smartwatches offer advanced fitness features.

Are smart wearables compatible with both Android and iPhone? Compatibility varies by product. Many wearables support Android and iOS, but certain features may be limited to specific operating systems or smartphone brands. Check the official compatibility requirements before buying.

How long does a smartwatch battery usually last? Battery life varies by model and usage. Basic fitness-focused wearables can last several days, while feature-rich smartwatches may require more frequent charging, particularly when GPS and always-on displays are used.

Is built-in GPS necessary in a smartwatch? Built-in GPS is useful for recording outdoor walking, running and cycling routes without depending on your phone's GPS. If you mainly want notifications, step counting and general activity tracking, it may not be essential.

Can a smart ring replace a smartwatch? A smart ring can handle selected health and sleep tracking tasks without a screen. However, it generally cannot replace a smartwatch for on-wrist notifications, interactive controls, calling and viewing information at a glance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.