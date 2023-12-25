Planning to buy a smartphone? You may want to wait for these 5 launches in January

Considering a new smartphone? Explore the upcoming models from tech giants like Vivo, OnePlus, Samsung, expected to be launched in January. Representative Image.(pexel.com)

Vivo X100 series

Vivo has officially announced the upcoming launch of the Vivo X100 series in India, however exact date is yet to be revealed.

• The Vivo X100 series in India will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, ensuring powerful performance.

• Both the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro boast triple rear cameras with Zeiss branding, promising high-quality imaging capabilities.

• Equipped with a V3 imaging chip, these phones are geared towards enhancing and optimising visual processing.

• The inclusion of an 8T LTPO display to ensure a high-quality and energy-efficient viewing experience for users.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series is likely to be introduced on January 17.

• The lineup consists of three models: S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, all featuring Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

• Noteworthy camera specifications include a 200MP main sensor for the S24 Ultra, while the S24 and S24 Plus are equipped with 50MP main sensors. Additionally, the S24 and S24 Plus feature 10MP telephoto sensors, and the S24 Ultra incorporates a pair of telephoto lenses.

• The camera setup also includes 12MP ultrawide lenses for all three models, ensuring a versatile photography experience.

• Speculations suggest that each device in the S24 series will come equipped with a 12MP selfie camera.

Redmi Note 13 5G series

Xiaomi has confirmed that its mid-range Redmi Note 13 5G series will launch in India on January 4.

• The leaked specifications reveal that the Redmi Note 13 5G vanilla variant may feature a sizable 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 * 1080 pixels.

• The anticipated display characteristics include a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience.

• In terms of processing power, the mid-range phone is expected to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, utilising a 6nm process. It will be complemented by a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks.

• Storage and memory options are speculated to include up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

• Camera specifications suggest an impressive setup, featuring a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Additionally, the Redmi Note 13 5G is expected to sport a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 12

OnePlus has officially announced January 23 as the date on which its OnePlus 12 will be launched globally.

• Having initially launched in China on December 5, the phone is now set to be introduced to international markets, accompanied by its budget-friendly counterpart, the OnePlus 12R.

• The smartphone is available in three configurations: 12 GB+256 GB, 16 GB+512 GB, and 16 GB+1 TB.

• The OnePlus 12 offers a range of colour choices in China, including Pale Green, Rock Black, and White, providing users with aesthetic variety.

• Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is being used for the first time in a OnePlus device.

Asus ROG 8 Series

Asus recently confirmed that the ROG 8 Series will launch globally on 9th January 2024 during the Consumer Electronics Show.

• Leaked images showcase a boxy design and a hole punch display with minimal bezels, suggesting design continuity from the ROG Phone 7 series.

• The back of the devices features a vertically arranged square-shaped camera setup, accompanied by an RGB-lit ROG logo. Rebel grey is the anticipated colour option.

• According to a report by Gadgets 360, the Asus ROG Phone 8 series is expected to run Android 14 with the ROG UI and sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

• The ROG Phone 8 Pro's display is rumoured to offer a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and support HDR10, enhancing the visual experience for users.