Soan Papdi can stay in the box this year; these five gadgets under 5,000 are worth gifting instead

Diwali gifting often raises the same question: what can you give someone that feels thoughtful without costing a fortune? Sweets are the obvious answer, but receiving the same box of Soan Papdi every year can get predictable.

Ready your Diwali gift list as Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale brings deals on popular gadgets. (Nitin Sharma)

This is where everyday electronics can make for more interesting gifts. Under ₹5,000, several gadgets can fit naturally into someone's daily routine. Some can make downtime more enjoyable, while others can solve small but familiar problems.

The best part is that these gifts do not need to be reserved for tech enthusiasts. They can be useful for frequent travellers, people who care about personal grooming, or anyone who enjoys good entertainment. Here are five practical picks that could make this Diwali gift exchange a little less predictable.

The EvoFox Deck 2 targets gamers who want to move beyond touchscreen controls without spending heavily on a console-style controller. It features Hall Effect joysticks and triggers, programmable macro buttons and RGB lighting. Support for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and the Nintendo Switch also makes it a versatile pick.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 + EDR Battery 800mAh Play time 4-6 hours Compatibility Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch Controls Hall Effect joysticks, triggers, macro buttons and RGB lighting Reasons to Buy Hall Effect joysticks and triggers Supports multiple platforms Customisable controls and macros Reasons to Avoid Battery life could be better Some reports of button issues Vibration is weaker than console controllers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers largely like the Deck 2 for its comfortable grip, responsive controls and value. One reviewer called it the “best controller at this price”, while another praised its premium feel. However, some buyers reported ABXY buttons failing after weeks, and others noted inconsistent button response.

Why should you consider buying this product?

The Deck 2 suits someone who spends a lot of time gaming on a smartphone. Physical controls can make shooters, racing games and cloud gaming considerably easier to handle. Hall Effect components, programmable buttons and broad platform support also give this controller enough flexibility for more than casual mobile gaming.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Xiaomi Power Bank 5i is built for people who regularly find themselves hunting for a charger. Its 20,000mAh capacity pairs with 67W charging, a built-in USB-C cable, and three outputs. A digital display also makes it easier to track remaining battery life while travelling.

Specifications Capacity 20,000mAh Maximum output 67W Ports USB-C, USB-A and built-in USB-C cable Charging protocols PD 3.0 and PPS Safety 12-layer protection Reasons to Buy 67W fast charging Built-in USB-C cable Can charge compatible laptops Reasons to Avoid Bulky for everyday carry Multi-port output is limited 67W charging depends on device compatibility

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Early user feedback is particularly positive about the 67W charging. One buyer said it charged an iPhone 13 three times and a MacBook Air M1 once. Buyers also like the built-in cable. However, some questioned its long-term durability, while others noted that using multiple ports reduces the maximum output.

Why should you consider buying this product?

The Power Bank 5i is more than an emergency phone charger. Its 67W output provides enough power for compatible tablets and laptops, while the built-in cable eliminates the need for another accessory in your bag. The large capacity also makes it particularly useful for travel, long commutes and workdays away from a socket.

The Philips MG7922 is designed for those who want a single grooming kit instead of separate tools for their beard, hair, and body. It features BeardSense technology, which scans hair density 125 times per second. The kit also offers 120 minutes of runtime, IPX7 water resistance and multiple attachments.

Pros

BeardSense technology

120-minute runtime

Versatile grooming attachments

Cons

Too many attachments for some users

Not ideal as a dedicated shaver

Storage could be better

Specifications:

Grooming functions: 13-in-1

BeardSense technology: Scans hair density 125 times per second

Runtime: Up to 120 minutes

Water resistance: IPX7

Warranty: Up to 5 years*

Specifications Grooming functions 13-in-1 BeardSense technology Scans hair density 125 times per second Runtime Up to 120 minutes Water resistance IPX7 Warranty Up to 5 years* Reasons to Buy BeardSense technology 120-minute runtime Versatile grooming attachments Reasons to Avoid Too many attachments for some users Not ideal as a dedicated shaver Storage could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are particularly impressed by the MG7922's sharp blades, long-lasting battery life and versatility. One reviewer called it “very light but very sharp and powerful”, while another praised its precision and BeardSense technology. Another buyer liked it for head, body and intimate grooming, but found its clean-shaving performance less convincing.

Why should you consider buying this product?

The MG7922 makes a thoughtful gift because it upgrades something people already use regularly. Instead of buying separate tools for different grooming needs, the kit combines them. Its long runtime and washable design add convenience, while BeardSense technology makes it more sophisticated than a basic beard trimmer.

The Oral-B Pro 3 builds on a familiar daily routine with a few useful features. It uses a round rotating brush head and offers three cleaning modes. A pressure sensor helps prevent excessive brushing force, while the two-minute timer and Quadpacer encourage more consistent brushing.

Specifications Cleaning modes 3 Pressure control Pressure sensor Timer 2-minute timer with Quadpacer Brush head Round rotating head Water resistance IPX7 Reasons to Buy Pressure sensor Three cleaning modes Two-minute timer with Quadpacer Reasons to Avoid Replacement heads add to running costs Takes time to get used to Battery life could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The Pro 3 receives strong feedback for the noticeably cleaner feel after brushing. Buyers describe it as a “good, deep clean” and praise its balanced weight and pressure sensor. One user said it made brushing more enjoyable. The main complaints centre on battery life, noise and the adjustment period for first-time electric toothbrush users.

Why should you consider buying this product?

An electric toothbrush is an unconventional Diwali gift, but that is also what makes it interesting. The Pro 3 does not add unnecessary complexity to brushing. Instead, features such as pressure detection, timed brushing and multiple modes make the brushing routine more consistent. It is a practical upgrade you can use every day.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro pack several features into a relatively affordable pair of wireless earbuds. They feature 12mm titanium-coated drivers and up to 55 dB of active noise cancellation. Bluetooth 6.0, LHDC support and up to 54 hours of total playback make them well suited to everyday listening.

Specifications Drivers 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers Noise cancellation Up to 55dB ANC Battery life Up to 54 hours with case Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0 Water resistance IP55 Reasons to Buy Effective 55dB ANC Long battery life Bluetooth 6.0 and LHDC Reasons to Avoid ANC struggles with some higher-frequency sounds Charging case feels ordinary LHDC has limited device compatibility

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers largely praise the Nord Buds 4 Pro for punchy sound, strong noise cancellation and impressive battery life. They also frequently highlight the comfortable fit and feature set. However, some users have criticised the touch controls and the charging case. Independent testing also found that ANC is less effective against sudden, higher-frequency sounds.

Why should you consider buying this product?

The Nord Buds 4 Pro are an easy choice for anyone who listens to music, watches videos or takes calls throughout the day. Strong ANC and long battery life cover the essentials. Features such as spatial audio, dual-device connectivity and fast charging add further convenience without pushing the price much beyond the ₹5,000 mark.

FAQs about the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026:

Q1. When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale start?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale starts on October 8, 2026. Prime members get early access from 12 PM on October 7, and the sale opens to all customers from 12 PM on October 8.

Q2. When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale end?

Amazon has announced the start date but has not set a fixed end date for the main Great Indian Festival 2026 sale. Individual deals, however, may have separate validity periods and can end earlier if stocks run out.

Q3. What bank offers are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026?

Customers can receive a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions. Prime members can also receive up to 10% extra savings on eligible offers. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can earn unlimited 5% cashback as Prime members and 3% as non-Prime members. Prime members can also receive an additional ₹250 cashback on eligible purchases.

Q4. What are the ongoing electronics offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026?

Amazon is offering up to 80% off select smartphones, laptops, tablets and electronics. TVs and projectors are available with up to 65% off, while select appliances are also discounted by up to 65%. Current examples include the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro at ₹3,999, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at ₹84,999 with a ₹5,000 coupon, and the iQOO 15R at ₹46,499 after applicable coupons.

Also Read:

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is here and these 10 laptops cover everything from everyday work to pro workloads

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts tonight: Find top laptop deals from HP, Dell, ASUS and Lenovo for work, study and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale to start on October 8: Here are top deals on laptops, tablets, speakers, more

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