When I look at smartwatches, I want something that goes beyond step counting or mirroring smartphone notifications. Health tracking, workout insights, convenience, and how well a wearable fits into my everyday routine all influence whether I'll actually use it. Samsung's Galaxy Watch lineup has caught my attention for combining fitness features, health monitoring, and smartwatch functionality across different designs and price points. It also gives Android users an alternative to Apple, Garmin, Google, and OnePlus. With Amazon discounts making selected models more accessible, I revisited the lineup to see which Galaxy Watches are worth considering and what makes them stand out.

Watch8 offers everyday essentials, Classic adds a bezel, Watch9 upgrades hardware, while Ultras prioritise ruggedness and endurance. (Amit Rahi - HT) more less

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

The Galaxy Watch8 is a straightforward smartwatch for those who want fitness tracking, health insights and smartphone notifications without paying for the more specialised models in Samsung's lineup. Its 40mm case keeps it comfortable on the wrist, while the AMOLED display and Exynos W1000 processor should make everyday interactions feel snappy. Samsung Health also offers a fairly comprehensive set of sleep, workout and wellness tools. It may not have the distinctive styling of the Classic or the ruggedness of the Ultra, but the Watch8 covers most of what an everyday smartwatch needs.

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Specifications BATTERY 325mAh DISPLAY 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 pixels CHIPSET Exynos W1000, 5-core, 3nm GPS Built-in dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5) SOFTWARE Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch DURABILITY 5ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H Reasons to Buy Lightweight design suited to all-day wear Bright AMOLED display and responsive performance Extensive sleep, heart and fitness tracking Reasons to Avoid Battery may require daily charging Charging speeds are relatively slow Squircle design may not appeal to everyone

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The Galaxy Watch8 Classic is a smartwatch for those who aren't quite ready to give up the look and feel of a traditional wristwatch. The stainless-steel body gives it a more substantial presence, while the rotating bezel remains one of Samsung's more practical ways to navigate menus. It still runs the familiar Wear OS experience, so the old-school appearance doesn't come at the cost of modern smartwatch features. The larger 46mm case and 64GB of storage also make it feel more premium, although its size may not suit everyone.

Specifications BATTERY 445mAh DISPLAY 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 pixels CHIPSET Exynos W1000, 5-core, 3nm GPS Built-in dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5) SOFTWARE Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch DURABILITY 5ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H Reasons to Buy Rotating bezel makes navigation easier Stainless steel body delivers a premium finish Extensive health tracking and software features Reasons to Avoid Display may feel small relative to the case Proprietary strap mechanism limits compatibility Some health measurements may be inconsistent

The Galaxy Watch9 targets buyers who want the latest smartwatch hardware rather than an older model at a better discount. The compact 40mm case should be comfortable to wear all day, while the brighter AMOLED display is a welcome addition for anyone who frequently checks their watch outdoors. Samsung's health features, including running guidance and heart-health insights, also make it more practical for everyday fitness routines. The newer Snapdragon Wear Elite platform is another reason to consider it, though the overall experience will depend on how much it improves on the previous generation.

Specifications BATTERY 390mAh DISPLAY 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 pixels CHIPSET Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, 5-core, 3nm GPS Built-in dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5) SOFTWARE Wear OS 7 with One UI 9 Watch DURABILITY 5ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H Reasons to Buy Slim, lightweight design for everyday use Newer processor for responsive performance Bright display improves outdoor visibility Reasons to Avoid Battery life remains relatively limited Storage is lower than premium models Upgrades over its predecessor may be modest

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is built for a different kind of smartwatch user. Its titanium construction, larger display and dedicated Quick Button make it feel more at home on a hiking trail or during an outdoor workout than in a typical office setting. LTE connectivity means users can stay connected without always carrying their phone, while the 590mAh battery and dual-frequency GPS are useful additions for those who regularly track longer activities. The bulky design is part of its identity, though it could be a deal-breaker for those with smaller wrists or who want something more understated.

Specifications BATTERY 590mAh DISPLAY 1.5-inch AMOLED display PROCESSOR Exynos W1000 GPS Dual-frequency GPS CONNECTIVITY LTE DURABILITY Rugged construction with enhanced durability features Reasons to Buy Titanium construction with rugged durability Larger battery than standard Galaxy Watches Dual-frequency GPS and dedicated Quick Button Reasons to Avoid Bulky design may not suit smaller wrists Outdoor features may be excessive for casual users Uses an older-generation processor

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 takes Samsung's rugged smartwatch formula further, with hardware that clearly prioritises outdoor use and longer activities. The titanium case is built to withstand demanding conditions, while the 5,000-nit display should make information easier to read in harsh sunlight. Its 800mAh battery is considerably larger than that of the standard Galaxy Watch models, which could be particularly useful for users who rely on GPS tracking throughout the day. The Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, dual-frequency GPS and extensive durability ratings round out the package, although its large case and weight may make it less comfortable for everyday wear.

Specifications BATTERY 800mAh DISPLAY 1.52-inch Super AMOLED, 498 × 498 pixels, up to 5,000 nits CHIPSET Qualcomm SDW6100, 5-core, 3nm GPS Built-in dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5) SOFTWARE Wear OS 7 with One UI 9 Watch DURABILITY 10ATM+, IP69K, MIL-STD-810H and EN13319 Reasons to Buy Large battery designed for extended endurance Extremely bright 5,000-nit display for outdoor visibility Advanced GPS and water-resistance features Reasons to Avoid Large case may feel heavy on smaller wrists Larger battery takes longer to charge Premium pricing limits its appeal

Why choose a Samsung Galaxy Watch over other smartwatches?

A Samsung Galaxy Watch is best suited to Android users seeking a balance of health tracking, smartwatch apps and phone integration. While the Apple Watch remains closely tied to the iPhone, Galaxy Watches offer Wear OS features alongside Samsung Health and Galaxy ecosystem conveniences. Compared with Garmin, Samsung places greater emphasis on everyday smartwatch functionality rather than specialised training tools and endurance. The Pixel Watch is another strong Android alternative, while OnePlus watches may appeal to buyers prioritising battery life. For Samsung phone owners, however, Galaxy Watch features and ecosystem integration can make it a more natural fit.

How do these smartwatches stack up?

Smartwatch Display Processor Battery Samsung Galaxy Watch8 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 pixels Exynos W1000, 5-core, 3nm 325mAh Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 pixels Exynos W1000, 5-core, 3nm 445mAh Samsung Galaxy Watch9 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 pixels Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, 5-core, 3nm 390mAh Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 1.5-inch AMOLED Exynos W1000 590mAh Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 1.52-inch Super AMOLED, 498 × 498 pixels, up to 5,000 nits Qualcomm SDW6100, 5-core, 3nm 800mAh

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