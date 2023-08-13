Singer Chinmayi says online scam wiped out elderly relative's account: ‘No OTP shared’

Chinmayi Sripaada, a prominent playback singer in the South Indian film industry, has brought attention to an alleged scam that targeted one of her elderly relatives through a malicious link.

Chinmayi Sripaada

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recounting the incident, she shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), “I saw how The Fake TNEB-Bill-Pay Scam plays out in close quarters. An elder’s account in our family has been wiped out. It is horrible how they’re doing it when no OTP was shared. It was almost as if they could see the phone. A link was clicked and it was over.”

Netizens also shared their own experiences. “A retired govt employee faced the same thing in Hyderabad. A WhatsApp link with an Apk file was sent and over 12L was gone within hours. He claimed to be a Tata Play employee. It is surprising how without an OTP, secure bank servers don't obstruct a transaction of that magnitude,” said one X user.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another user advised everyone to avoid clicking on links from unknown sources, whether on WhatsApp, direct text, or SMS. He recounted how a friend's bank account was drained clean within hours after clicking such a link.

Chinmayi Sripaada went on to recommend caution for those with elderly parents who use smartphones for banking. She urged people to discourage their parents from sharing their phone numbers, which can potentially be linked to bank accounts at various merchants and shopping stores.

How to protect against such phishing attacks?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the five essential tips to protect against scams:

1. Always verify the authenticity of links before clicking, especially from unknown sources or suspicious messages.

2. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) wherever possible to add an extra layer of security to accounts.

3. Never share One-Time Passwords (OTPs), PINs, or personal information over the phone or through messages.

4. Use strong, unique passwords for different accounts, and avoid easily guessable ones.

5. Stay updated about the latest scams and security threats