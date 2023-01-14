Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Spotify services restored after suffering brief outage: Report

Updated on Jan 14, 2023 10:36 AM IST

According to DownDetector, more than 38,000 users in the United States have flagged issues related to problems while using the audio streaming platform.

The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US.(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Online audio streaming platform Spotify suffered an outage across the world. According to DownDetector, the website which tracks outages in various websites and apps, more than 38,000 users in the US lodged complaints.At 7.12 am, more than 5,500 users in the United Kingdom flagged issues while using the platform. As the news of Spotify encountering a glitch exploded on social media, the company tweeted informing the users that it was looking into the matter.“Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!” Spotify tweeted.Soon, Twitter was flooded with memes with netizens coming up with unique ideas to flag Spotify's outage.“spotify is down and i can hear my own thoughts, fix it”, a user tweeted.

Another user posted,"i don’t pay for spotify premium for it not to work".

"Everything’s looking much better now!" Spotify Status, later tweeted. As Spotify was coming back online, Downdetector said reports of outages had fallen below 2,000.

HT News Desk

