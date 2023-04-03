Steve Jobs' daughter mocked iPhone 14. Now, says she ‘can't live without it'

Eve Jobs, the daughter of Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs, has listed iPhone 14 among things that she cannot live without. Her remark, however, comes months after she poked fun at the device for being too ‘similar’ to its predecessor, the iPhone 13.

Steve and Eve Jobs

What has Eve Jobs said?

In a recent interview with The Strategist, Eve Jobs was asked to list nine things that she cannot live without. She responded: “I'm gonna keep it brief. It's (iPhone 14) a tool for creatives and an aesthetic-design masterpiece. It's changed the way we have all lived our lives and, very simply put, my feelings on the entire thing is just, it's genius.”

The sixteenth generation of Apple's flagship product, the iPhone, turned out to be the only tech device on her ‘list.’ She also named plant-based nuggets, Celsius energy drinks, among the nine things that the 24-year-old said she cannot live without.

What was her earlier remark?

Post the smartphone's unveiling in September last year, Apple came under fire over the former being ‘not too different’ from iPhone 13. On Instagram Stories, Eve Jobs posted a meme showing a man buying a shirt identical to what he is wearing in the photo, and gave this caption: ‘Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today.'

Who is Eve Jobs?

Beyond being Steve's daughter, Eve, the youngest of his four children, is an accomplished equestrian. A Stanford University graduate, she is also a model.

