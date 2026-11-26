A laptop purchase is rarely just about choosing a processor or picking the model with the biggest discount. Your everyday workload, display requirements, portability and battery expectations all matter, particularly if the machine will handle everything from office documents and video calls to programming and multitasking. Windows 11 laptops are available across several hardware categories, including lightweight OLED machines, larger productivity-focused notebooks and newer AI-enabled models. We have shortlisted five options from Lenovo, HP, ASUS and Dell, each offering a different combination of hardware and features. The selection includes Core Ultra-powered machines, an OLED-equipped Snapdragon laptop and models with upgradeable memory. Here is what each laptop brings to the table and what you should consider before buying.

Looking for a Windows 11 laptop? Explore five options from Lenovo, HP, ASUS and Dell, featuring OLED displays, modern processors and configurations for work and study. (HT) more less

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is aimed at buyers who want a premium, portable Windows laptop without compromising on display quality. It packs an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor, 16GB RAM and a 14-inch OLED panel. Its aluminium construction and Copilot+ PC capabilities add to its appeal. At 1.19kg, it is particularly suited to professionals who frequently travel with their laptops.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Specifications - Display 14-inch WUXGA OLED, 1920 x 1200 pixels, 60Hz - Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 226V - RAM 16GB LPDDR5X-8533 - Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD - Graphics Integrated Intel Arc Graphics 130V - Operating system Windows 11 Home - Weight 1.19kg Reasons to Buy - OLED panel with Dolby Vision offers rich colours and deep blacks for entertainment and creative work. - Lightweight aluminium construction makes it convenient to carry between meetings and workplaces. - Copilot+ PC support brings access to compatible Windows AI features. Reasons to Avoid - RAM is soldered and cannot be upgraded. - The glossy display may reflect surrounding light in brightly lit environments. - Integrated graphics are not intended for demanding AAA gaming workloads.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the laptop's smooth performance, premium all-metal construction and vivid OLED display. Its slim and lightweight design also receives considerable appreciation, with some comparing its portability to a MacBook Air. Battery life is considered decent, although pre-installed Lenovo software is a minor drawback.

Why we picked it

The combination of a premium OLED display, lightweight aluminium body and Copilot+ capabilities gives this Lenovo a distinct position. It is worth considering for professionals who prioritise portability, screen quality and a premium everyday computing experience.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The HP OmniBook 5 takes a different route with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform instead of an Intel or AMD processor. It combines a 16-inch 2K OLED display with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. The large screen gives you more room for documents and multitasking, while the dedicated NPU supports compatible AI workloads. It is a productivity-focused machine for users who also want an immersive display.

Specifications - Display 16-inch 2K OLED, 1920 x 1200 pixels - Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X X1-26-100 - RAM 16GB LPDDR5x-8448 - Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD - Graphics Integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU - NPU Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, 45 TOPS - Operating system Windows 11 Home Single Language Reasons to Buy - OLED display provides strong contrast and rich colours for movies, documents and creative tasks. - 1TB SSD offers generous storage for work files, applications and media. - Snapdragon X platform combines everyday computing with dedicated AI processing capabilities. Reasons to Avoid - The 16-inch screen makes it less compact than smaller 14-inch laptops. - Snapdragon-based Windows laptops require software compatibility checks, particularly for certain specialised applications. - RAM is onboard, limiting future memory upgrades.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the laptop's premium feel, display quality, battery life and sound output. Several buyers consider it suitable for daily IT professional workloads and good value for money. However, performance feedback is mixed, with some reporting lag and problems running Android Studio's virtual emulator.

Why we picked it

Its 16-inch OLED display and 1TB storage separate it from the smaller laptops in this selection. Buyers who work with multiple windows, consume plenty of content and prefer a large screen should give it a closer look.

For users who regularly work with multiple applications, the ASUS Vivobook 16 offers a larger working area and a capable Intel processor. This particular configuration features the Core Ultra 5 225H, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also has a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key. The memory is upgradeable, which gives buyers some flexibility as their computing requirements change.

Specifications - Display 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 60Hz - Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225H - RAM 16GB DDR5, upgradeable - Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD - Graphics Intel Graphics - NPU Intel AI Boost, up to 13TOPS - Operating system Windows 11 Home - Battery 42Wh Reasons to Buy 16-inch 16:10 screen provides additional vertical space for spreadsheets and documents. Upgradeable memory gives users more flexibility for future workloads. Backlit keyboard and dedicated Copilot key are useful additions for everyday productivity. Reasons to Avoid The 60Hz display does not offer the smoother refresh rates available on some premium laptops. The 300-nit brightness and 45% NTSC colour gamut are relatively modest for colour-critical work. Integrated graphics are not suitable for demanding graphics-intensive gaming.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the laptop's processor, display quality and overall value, with developers particularly positive about its performance. However, battery life receives criticism, with some buyers reporting around four hours of usage. Feedback also raises concerns about hinge durability and after-sales service.

Why we picked it

The upgradeable memory is a useful distinction here, particularly for buyers who expect their workloads to grow. Its Core Ultra 5 processor and spacious display make it worth considering for developers and productivity-focused users.

The Dell 15 is a relatively straightforward productivity laptop with newer Intel hardware under the hood. This configuration pairs the Core Ultra 5 225H processor with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display gives users enough screen space for everyday office work, while the dedicated Copilot key provides quick access to Microsoft's AI assistant. It also comes with Windows 11 Home and Office Home 2024.

Specifications - Display 15.6-inch FHD, non-touch, 60Hz - Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225H - RAM 16GB DDR5 5600MHz - Storage 512GB SSD - Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics - Operating system Windows 11 Home - Weight 1.66kg - Keyboard Backlit keyboard with Copilot key Reasons to Buy - Core Ultra 5 processor is suited to multitasking, office applications and everyday productivity. - Backlit keyboard makes working in dimly lit environments more convenient. - Dedicated Copilot key provides quick access to Windows AI features. Reasons to Avoid - Full HD resolution is relatively basic compared with higher-resolution displays. - Integrated graphics are not designed for demanding gaming or intensive 3D workloads. - The 60Hz display is less suited to users who prefer high-refresh-rate screens.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally appreciate the laptop's build quality and value for money. However, the speakers receive mixed feedback, with several buyers finding the audio output underwhelming. Battery life is another concern, with some reporting three to four hours of usage and heating during operation.

Why we picked it

The Dell 15 brings together a modern Core Ultra processor, 16GB RAM and a familiar 15.6-inch form factor. It is worth considering for office users who want a conventional Windows laptop for everyday productivity.

Portability is the main attraction of this HP OmniBook 3 configuration. It combines an Intel Core Ultra 5 322 processor with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD in a 14-inch form factor. The 2K IPS display offers a practical workspace without making the laptop too bulky. It also comes with a compact 65W USB-C GaN charger, which is convenient when packing for work or travel.

Specifications - Display 14-inch 2K IPS, 1920 x 1200 pixels - Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 322 - RAM 16GB DDR5-5600 - Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD - Graphics Intel Graphics - Battery 60Wh - Operating system Windows 11 Home - Weight 1.4kg Reasons to Buy - Compact 14-inch design is convenient for students and professionals who travel frequently. - 2K resolution provides a sharper workspace for reading and working with documents. - Compact GaN charger takes up less space in a laptop bag. Reasons to Avoid - The 300-nit display may not be bright enough for comfortable use in strong sunlight. - The 62.5% sRGB colour gamut is relatively limited for professional colour-sensitive editing. - Integrated graphics are better suited to everyday computing than demanding gaming.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyer feedback is generally positive about the laptop's compact design, display quality and responsive performance. Its lighter weight is another appreciated aspect, particularly among people who travel frequently. Customers also find the included compact charger useful for carrying the laptop around.

Why we picked it

Its combination of a 14-inch form factor, 2K display and compact GaN charger makes this HP worth considering for people who regularly move between home, college and office.

Top 3 features of the best Windows 11 laptops

Windows 11 laptop Processor Display Standout feature Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Core Ultra 5 226V 14-inch OLED 1.19kg aluminium body HP OmniBook 5 Snapdragon X X1-26-100 16-inch 2K OLED 1TB SSD ASUS Vivobook 16 Core Ultra 5 225H 16-inch FHD+ Upgradeable RAM Dell 15 Core Ultra 5 225H 15.6-inch FHD Backlit Copilot keyboard HP OmniBook 3 Core Ultra 5 322 14-inch 2K IPS Compact GaN charger

Factors to consider when buying a Windows 11 laptop

Processor and workload: Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X processors cater to different requirements. Consider your regular applications, multitasking needs and software compatibility before choosing a platform.

Display quality: Check the resolution, panel type, brightness and colour gamut. OLED panels are worth considering for entertainment and richer visuals, while a good IPS display can work well for everyday productivity.

RAM and storage: At least 16GB RAM is a sensible starting point for multitasking. Also check whether the memory is soldered or upgradeable, and whether 512GB storage will be sufficient for your files.

Battery and portability: If you travel regularly, consider the laptop's weight, battery capacity and charger size. A lighter laptop with a compact USB-C charger can make everyday commuting easier.

Similar stories for you:

Dolby Atmos, thunderous bass and serious power. What makes a home audio system worth buying?

₹40000 on an Apple Watch only if it gets me these features">I would spend ₹40000 on an Apple Watch only if it gets me these features

Running out of hot water mid-bath? Here's why I picked a 25L geyser over a 15L model

FAQs Is Windows 11 good for everyday laptop use? Yes. Windows 11 supports everyday tasks such as browsing, office applications, video calls, entertainment and multitasking. It also offers features such as Snap Layouts, virtual desktops and Copilot integration.

How much RAM should a Windows 11 laptop have? For everyday computing, 8GB can handle basic tasks, but 16GB is a more practical choice for multitasking, office work, programming and running multiple applications.

Is an OLED laptop better than an IPS laptop? OLED displays generally offer deeper blacks, stronger contrast and richer colours. IPS displays can still be suitable for everyday productivity and may offer better value, depending on the laptop.

Are Snapdragon-powered Windows 11 laptops worth buying? They can be a good option for everyday productivity, portability and AI-related workloads. However, check application compatibility before purchasing, particularly if you use specialised professional software or development tools.

Can I upgrade RAM and storage in a Windows 11 laptop? It depends on the laptop. Some models offer replaceable RAM and SSD slots, while others use soldered memory. Always check the exact configuration before purchasing if future upgrades matter to you.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.