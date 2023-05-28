Stories, YouTube's mobile-only videos, are going away. June 25 last day to use

YouTube has announced the closure of its ‘Stories’ feature, saying in an official blog post that people will not be able to use it after June 26.

Stories was introduced as 'Reels', in Nov 2017 (Representational Image)

“Starting on 6/26/2023, the option to create a new YouTube Story will no longer be available. Stories that are already live on that date will expire 7 days after they were originally shared,” the Google-owned video platform announced on Friday.

Why is YouTube closing Stories?

According to YouTube, this is being done to ‘prioritise’ some key features which, like Stories, are used to create videos on the website. These are Community posts, Shorts, Long-Form, and Live.

“We’ve seen that both Community posts and Shorts are great alternatives that can deliver valuable audience connections and conversations,” the blog post read.

What are YouTube Stories?

Introduced in November 2017 as ‘Reels,’ these are short, mobile-only videos, that allow a user to connect with their audience more casually, on the go. These expire after 7 days.

Stories are only for channels with at least 10,000 subscribers and may take up to 7 days to reflect once a channel has reached that count.

What all can one do with Stories?

With this feature, users can create a story, add stickers to it, reply to a comment on it, and delete a video within a story.

