From Subway Surfers to Temple Run, here are 5 most downloaded mobile games

Are you an avid gamer? Do you spend hours acing one level after another in your favourite game?

Video games have undergone a lot of transformation since early days. Now, you can play your favourite games on your desktops, laptops, mobile phones and tablets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 1994, the first mobile game Tetris made its debut which triggered a new revolution in the world of gaming. Now, you have games across all genres with high-end graphics, sound and other features on your fingertips

Here are the five most downloaded runner games on Android that you must check out:

1. Subway Surfers

The world tour of the Subway Surfers now in bustling Shenzhen (Google Play)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Released on May 23, 2012, Subway Surfers is developed by Denmark-based Kiloo and SYBO Games. In this game, the principal character is a teen graffiti artist who runs through the subway to escape being caught. The player has to jump through checkpoints run on the roof of trains while collecting coins and boosters, while overcoming obstacles. Subway Surfers became the first game to attain one billion downloads on Google Play in 2018. Due to its immense popularity, the game even inspired an animated series titled "Subway Surfers: The Animated Series."

2. Temple Run

Released in 2011, Temple Run is a 3D game developed by Imangi Studios (Imangi Studios)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Released in 2011, Temple Run is a 3D game developed by Imangi Studios. The game has a rating of 4.1 and 500 million plus downloads on Google Play. In Temple Run, the player controls an explorer who has retrieved an ancient artefact and is running from devilish monkey-like beasts pursuing him. Due to the game's popularity, a sequel, Temple Run 2, was developed which is also very popular.

3. Talking Tom Gold Run

This game is a part of the Talking Tom universe has been developed by Outfit7 (Google Play)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This game is a part of the well-known Released in 2016, Talking Tom universe has been developed by Outfit7. Players may select Talking Tom or any of his friends (Angela, Hank, Ginger, and Ben) in this game. The objective is to go as far as possible while gathering gold along the way. The game also has a sequel, Talking Tom Gold Run 2. This game has garnered over 500 million downloads on Google Play.

4. Minion Rush: Running Game

Find the fall edition of ‘Minion Rush’ on Google Play (minionrush.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you love those adorably miniature minions, then this game is a perfect match for you. After the comical animation movie Despicable Me, Gameloft created the game Minion Rush in 2013. The player controls one of the three minions that allow character customisation. To win the title of Minion of the Year, the player must complete several tasks, including eliminating Vector and a brand-new villain devised for the game. The game has garnered over 500 million downloads on Google Play.

5. Sonic Dash

Sonic Dash is an endless running game developed by Hardlight (Google Play)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This 2013 released game has a good amount of track diversity, quick controls, and engaging graphics that cover all the key elements of the genre. The game is developed by Hardlight in which the player's goal is to avoid hurdles and opponents while gathering rings. The game has a 4.5 rating and over 100 million downloads.