Surviving in Sons of the Forest: How to build and use a drying rack

Surviving in the wilderness requires a lot of skills, including building structures to aid in your survival. One such structure is the Drying Rack in Sons of the Forest, a cooperative survival and horror game that has been making waves since its release. If you're looking to learn how to build this useful structure, look no further!

To start, you'll need to access your crafting menu by pressing the "B" key and switching to the alternate mode with the "X" key. From there, head to the storage tab and select the Drying Rack from the list of available structures. Once you've selected it, place the blueprint for the Drying Rack on the ground where you want to build it.

How to make a drying rack in Sons of the Forest

To build the Drying Rack, you'll need 13 sticks, which can be gathered from the surrounding environment. Once you have the sticks, simply walk up to the Drying Rack with them in your inventory and press the "E" key to place them in the designated slots. Once all the slots are filled, your Drying Rack will be complete and ready to use.

Not only does the Drying Rack provide extra storage space for your food, but it also allows you to preserve your fresh meat and fish so they last longer in your inventory. Plus, it provides a source of food for other characters in the game when they're hungry or tired.

Building structures in Sons of the Forest is crucial to your survival, and the Drying Rack is just one of many useful structures you can build. So, start gathering those sticks and improve your chances of survival today!

