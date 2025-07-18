TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept foldable mobile: Design and key features

Tecno has introduced a new foldable smartphone that pushes the boundaries of mobile design, and the company is claiming it's the world’s thinnest tri-fold smartphone. The company unveiled the Tecno PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept, a device that folds inward twice to protect its large display and offers users new ways to interact with their device. Unlike conventional foldables that bend once or twice in a typical manner, Tecno’s new device folds in a unique tri-fold style. TECNO unveils the world’s thinnest tri-fold smartphone with an innovative inward-fold design and dual hinges.(TECNO)

PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept Tri-Fold Phone: Design and Key Features

The PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept phone features a 9.94-inch display that folds inward along two hinges. This tri-fold design shields the main display when folded, which reduces the risk of damage. For everyday use, the device includes a secondary cover screen that functions like a regular smartphone display, which allows quick access without unfolding the entire phone.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 FE, and Watch 8: Here’s everything announced at Galaxy Unpacked July event

The innovation at the heart of this model lies in its dual-hinge system. Tecno engineered two distinct hinges: a smaller waterdrop hinge and a larger primary hinge. The smaller hinge enables part of the screen to fold inward smoothly, similar to a book fold, while the larger hinge folds the remaining portion over the top. This system closes the device securely without any gaps.

In addition to its unique folding mechanism, the device supports multi-angle use. The larger hinge incorporates a dual-camera design that allows the phone to hover at different angles, which turns it into a compact workstation. This feature offers users flexible options for video calls, media viewing, or productivity tasks without fully opening the device.

Also read: Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 review: Promising foldable but far from benchmark

Despite the complexity of its tri-fold mechanism, the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept remains remarkably thin. When folded, the phone measures just 11.49 mm thick, comparable to many dual-fold smartphones available today. When fully unfolded, it becomes an ultra-slim 3.49 mm thick, which makes it the world’s thinnest tri-fold smartphone, claims the company.

Tecno achieved this slim profile by using advanced materials like ultra-high-strength steel for the hinges and Titan Fibre for the back cover. Alongside the design, the phone houses a large battery of over 5000mAh, a high-performance chipset, and a triple-camera setup, which delivers flagship-level features.

Also read: Foldable iPhone set to launch in 2026 with advanced technology and a premium price tag: Report

With this device, Tecno aims to refine foldable technology further and reach consumers looking for performance and versatility in a non-traditional smartphone format. The new tri-fold device follows the PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 tri-fold concept shown at MWC 2025 and aims to set new standards in mobile design. Tecno plans to officially present the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept at MWC 2026.