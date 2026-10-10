That Feeling When You Leave Home and Keep Looking Back? These CCTV Cameras Under 5,000 Could Help

Keeping an eye on your home while you are away shouldn't cost a fortune. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 underway, now is a great time to explore affordable CCTV cameras to keep an eye on your surroundings. Options under ₹5,000 now offer features like AI human detection, colour night vision, and two-way audio, once reserved for pricier security systems.

Indoor pan-and-tilt cameras are ideal for rooms and pets, while weather-resistant outdoor bullet cameras are ideal for exposed areas. (Manomay)

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

But the right camera depends on where you plan to install it and what you need it to monitor. From indoor cameras that track movement to weather-resistant outdoor models, here are 10 CCTV cameras worth considering for everyday home security.

The Maizic Smarthome 3MP CCTV camera is designed for households that want to check in on their home while away. Its pan-and-tilt movement covers different corners of a room, and motion detection alerts you to activity. Colour night vision and two-way talk add convenience, and support for memory cards up to 128GB enables local recording.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 3MP HD COVERAGE Pan-and-tilt, 355-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical rotation NIGHT VISION Colour night vision SMART FEATURES Motion detection, two-way talk, multi-user viewing CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi Reasons to Buy Pan-and-tilt movement helps cover a wider area. Two-way audio enables remote conversations. Supports memory cards up to 128GB. Reasons to Avoid Storage support is limited to 128GB. Needs Wi-Fi for connected features. Outdoor installation suitability should be verified.

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The MANOMAY Protect Bot suits homes where you want to monitor a room without constantly checking the camera feed. Its 360-degree view and AI human-tracking follow movement, while colour night vision lets you monitor after dark. Two-way audio lets you communicate remotely, and Alexa support adds voice-control convenience. It supports memory cards up to 256GB.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 3MP COVERAGE 360-degree pan-and-tilt monitoring NIGHT VISION Colour night vision SMART FEATURES AI human tracking, two-way audio, Alexa voice control CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi Reasons to Buy 360-degree coverage helps monitor a room. AI human tracking follows movement. Supports memory cards up to 256GB. Reasons to Avoid Wi-Fi is required for connected monitoring. Indoor placement is the primary use case. Tracking accuracy can vary with surroundings.

The Godrej EVE Pro 3 helps you keep an eye on your living room, pets, or other indoor spaces when you are away. Its 360-degree viewing and human-tracking capabilities help monitor activity throughout the room, while two-way audio lets you communicate remotely. Colour viewing, motion alerts, and support for memory cards up to 256GB make it a practical home security option.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels COVERAGE Pan 352 degrees, tilt 58 degrees NIGHT VISION All-time colour view SMART FEATURES AI human detection, motion tracking, two-way audio, Alexa support CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi Reasons to Buy Pan-and-tilt movement helps cover different angles. Human tracking and motion alerts. Supports memory cards up to 256GB. Reasons to Avoid Designed primarily for indoor use. Requires Wi-Fi for remote monitoring. Memory card may need to be purchased separately.

The MANOMAY Protect Air is worth considering if you need an outdoor CCTV camera for an entrance, driveway or similar area. Its bullet design provides fixed coverage, while AI human detection helps identify activity. Colour night vision, two-way audio and 10X digital zoom add flexibility. The IP66 rating provides protection against dust and water, and local storage supports memory cards up to 256GB.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels COVERAGE Fixed bullet camera, 10X digital zoom NIGHT VISION Colour night vision SMART FEATURES AI human detection, two-way audio CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi Reasons to Buy IP66 rating supports outdoor installation. AI human detection helps identify people. Supports memory cards up to 256GB. Reasons to Avoid Fixed coverage cannot follow movement around a room. Digital zoom does not provide optical magnification. Requires a suitable power source.

The MANOMAY Protect Pro Mini is designed for buyers who want flexible indoor monitoring without installing a bulky camera. Its pan-and-tilt movement and smart tracking follow activity, while full-colour night vision keeps everything visible after dark. Two-way audio enables remote communication, and Alexa support adds convenience. You can also choose between memory card and optional cloud storage for recordings.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels COVERAGE 266-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical rotation NIGHT VISION Full-colour night vision SMART FEATURES Human detection, motion detection, smart tracking, two-way audio, Alexa support CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi Reasons to Buy Pan-and-tilt movement helps monitor different corners. Supports local and cloud storage. Includes smart tracking and two-way audio. Reasons to Avoid Cloud storage may involve additional costs. Requires Wi-Fi for connected features. Placement affects the area monitored.

The CP PLUS CP-E41Q is worth considering if you want greater image detail when monitoring your home. Its 4MP resolution captures more pixels than a typical 3MP camera, while AI human detection and motion tracking help monitor activity. Infrared night vision supports low-light recording, and privacy mode gives you control over when monitoring is active. The camera also supports Google Home and Alexa.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 4MP, 2560 × 1440 pixels COVERAGE 355-degree pan and 71-degree tilt NIGHT VISION Infrared night vision, up to 15 metres SMART FEATURES AI human detection, motion tracking, privacy mode, two-way talk CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi, Google Home and Alexa support Reasons to Buy 4MP resolution captures detailed footage. AI human detection and motion tracking. Supports Google Home and Alexa. Reasons to Avoid Infrared night vision doesn't provide full-colour footage. Cloud recording terms may vary. Requires a stable network for remote viewing.

The Trueview 3MP 4G camera is designed for locations where a standard Wi-Fi connection may not be available. Its SIM-based connectivity makes it suitable for monitoring farms, construction sites, shops and other remote locations with cellular coverage. The bullet design and IP66 rating support outdoor use, while all-time colour recording and nine IR LEDs help monitor activity in varying lighting conditions.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 3MP, 1296p HD COVERAGE Fixed bullet camera NIGHT VISION All-time colour recording, nine IR LEDs SMART FEATURES Outdoor security monitoring CONNECTIVITY 4G SIM-based connectivity Reasons to Buy 4G connectivity works without home Wi-Fi. IP66 rating supports outdoor installation. Suitable for remote sites with cellular coverage. Reasons to Avoid Requires a compatible SIM and data plan. Performance depends on mobile network strength. Power arrangements need consideration at remote sites.

The Trueview T18290S suits households that want to monitor a room from multiple angles. Its pan-and-tilt movement reduces blind spots, while human detection and smart tracking highlight activity. All-time colour viewing and two-way audio support everyday monitoring, and Alexa compatibility adds convenience. You can save recordings to a memory card of up to 256GB or use optional cloud storage.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels COVERAGE Pan-and-tilt movement NIGHT VISION All-time colour viewing SMART FEATURES Human detection, motion detection, tampering detection, smart tracking, two-way audio CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi and Ethernet Reasons to Buy Pan-and-tilt movement helps cover a wider area. Supports memory cards up to 256GB. Offers human detection and smart tracking. Reasons to Avoid Requires Wi-Fi for connected monitoring. Cloud storage may involve additional costs. Indoor placement is the primary use case.

The Qubo Smart Cam 360° is designed for households that want to monitor a room from multiple angles with a single camera. Its panoramic coverage captures a wider area, while AI person detection helps identify human activity. Colour night vision and two-way talk let you monitor after dark and communicate remotely. The camera also supports microSD cards and cloud storage, so you can choose how to save recordings.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 4MP COVERAGE 360-degree panoramic monitoring NIGHT VISION Colour night vision SMART FEATURES AI person detection, two-way talk CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi Reasons to Buy 4MP resolution for detailed footage. 360-degree panoramic monitoring. Supports microSD and cloud storage. Reasons to Avoid Wi-Fi is required for connected features. Cloud storage may involve subscription costs. Detection performance depends on the environment.

The Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 180° is designed for buyers who want to monitor outdoor spaces such as entrances, balconies or driveways. Its wide field of view covers a broad area, and AI-powered person detection helps identify human activity. Automatic alarms and a spotlight add another layer of deterrence. Cloud recording removes the need to buy a memory card, while the IP66 rating supports outdoor installation.

Specifications CAMERA RESOLUTION 4MP COVERAGE 180-degree field of view NIGHT VISION Dual night vision SMART FEATURES AI person detection, automatic alarm, spotlight CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi Reasons to Buy 180-degree field of view covers a broad area. Records directly to the cloud, no SD card needed. IP66 rating supports outdoor use. Reasons to Avoid Cloud storage terms should be checked. Fixed coverage cannot follow movement like a pan-tilt camera. Spotlight and alarm may not suit every installation.

Q1. Should you buy an indoor pan-and-tilt CCTV camera or an outdoor bullet camera?

An indoor pan-and-tilt camera, such as the MANOMAY Protect Bot or Godrej EVE Pro 3, is suitable for monitoring rooms, pets and family members. For gates, balconies and other exposed areas, consider an outdoor camera such as the MANOMAY Protect Air, which has an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance.

Q2. Should you choose a Wi-Fi CCTV camera or a 4G SIM-based camera for home security?

A Wi-Fi CCTV camera suits homes with a stable broadband connection and lets you monitor footage remotely via an app. A 4G SIM-based camera, such as the Trueview 3MP model, suits farms, construction sites, or locations without Wi-Fi better. Remember to factor in mobile data costs when choosing a 4G camera.

How Do These CCTV Cameras Stack Up?

Product Camera resolution Coverage Connectivity Maizic Smarthome Wi-Fi Indoor Camera 3MP HD Pan-and-tilt movement Wi-Fi MANOMAY Protect Bot M1078S 3MP 360° pan-and-tilt Wi-Fi Godrej EVE Pro 3 3MP 360° view Wi-Fi MANOMAY Protect Air M1099S 3MP Fixed bullet camera, 10X digital zoom Wi-Fi MANOMAY Protect Pro Mini 3MP Pan-and-tilt movement Wi-Fi CP PLUS CP-E41Q 4MP Quad HD Pan-and-tilt, motion tracking Wi-Fi Trueview 3MP 4G Bullet Camera 3MP, 1296p HD Fixed bullet camera 4G SIM Trueview T18290S Mini Pan-Tilt 3MP, 1296p HD Pan-and-tilt movement Wi-Fi, Ethernet Qubo Smart Cam 360° (2026 Edition) 4MP 360° panoramic monitoring Wi-Fi Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 180° 4MP 180° field of view Wi-Fi

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FAQs What discounts are available on CCTV cameras during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 features discounts across electronics and home security products. Buyers can compare deals on indoor Wi-Fi cameras, outdoor bullet cameras and smart CCTV systems from brands such as Qubo, CP PLUS and Godrej. Actual discounts vary by model and availability.

Which bank offers can help you save more on CCTV cameras during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? Eligible SBI credit and debit card users can get an instant 10% discount, including on qualifying credit card EMI transactions. Select products may also offer additional cashback, coupons or no-cost EMI. Check the CCTV camera listing and payment terms to confirm which benefits apply.

How can you find the best deal on CCTV cameras during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? Compare the sale price with the regular listing price, then check eligible SBI card discounts, coupons and exchange offers. Consider practical features such as night vision, motion detection, storage and weather resistance alongside the price. The cheapest camera may not suit every home or installation location.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.