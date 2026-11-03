The Amazon Diwali Sale could be your cue to fix slow charging, noisy commutes and underwhelming TV audio with boAt deals

A reliable pair of headphones for your commute, a speaker for weekend get-togethers or a power bank that saves you from running out of battery midway through the day. These are the kind of everyday upgrades that are easy to put off until a good deal comes along.

Explore deals on boAt headphones, Bluetooth speakers, home theatre systems, power banks and fast-charging accessories. (boAt)

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

The Amazon Diwali Sale offers a chance to revisit that shopping list, with boAt products available across audio, home entertainment and charging accessories. The lineup includes everything from wireless headphones with hybrid ANC and portable Bluetooth speakers to a 5.1-channel home theatre system and a 100W fast-charging cable.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

With several boAt Diwali Sale offers available, we take a closer look at the deals worth considering before you make your festive purchases.

Keeping different charging cables for your smartphone, tablet, and other devices can quickly become inconvenient. The boAt FlexiCharge 400 offers a more versatile alternative with 4-in-1 connectivity, supporting USB-A, Type-C and Lightning devices through interchangeable connectors. It supports up to 60W/3A Power Delivery fast charging and 480Mbps data transfer. The 1.5-metre nylon-braided cable also features a tangle-free design, a silicone cable tie and a claimed lifespan of over 10,000 bends. During the Amazon Diwali Sale, it is available for ₹279, down from ₹305.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Running low on battery while travelling or juggling multiple devices can be inconvenient. The boAt EnergyShroom PB300 Neo addresses this with a 10,000mAh battery and support for 22.5W fast charging. It features three output ports, letting you charge your smartphone, tablet and earbuds simultaneously. The power bank also supports pass-through charging and 12-layer Smart IC protection. Available in a Mocha Brown finish, it is priced at ₹899 during the Amazon Diwali Sale, down from ₹1,099.

Whether you are setting up some music for a small get-together or want a speaker for your everyday playlists, the boAt Stone 352 Pro is worth considering. It delivers 14W boAt Signature Sound and features RGB LED lighting that adds some colour to your listening sessions. The speaker supports Bluetooth 5.3, AUX and TF card connectivity, along with TWS pairing to connect two compatible speakers. It also offers up to 12 hours of playback, an IPX5 rating and a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. During the Amazon Diwali Sale, its price drops from ₹1,799 to ₹1,499.

Long listening sessions call for headphones that can keep distractions at bay without running out of battery too soon. The boAt Rockerz 512 ANC combines up to 40dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation with 40mm drivers for immersive audio. It offers up to 80 hours of playback, while ENx technology helps improve call clarity. It also offers 40ms low-latency BEAST Mode for gaming, plus app support for extra customisation. Available in Cosmic Black, these wireless headphones are priced at ₹2,699, down from ₹3,099 during the Amazon Diwali Sale.

A regular TV speaker setup can often fall short when it comes to delivering the impact of movie soundtracks and action sequences. The boAt Aavante Bar Prime B160 aims to improve that experience with 160W RMS output and a 5.1-channel configuration comprising a soundbar, a wired subwoofer and dual rear satellite speakers. This setup delivers a more immersive audio experience for movies, music, and gaming. It also supports Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, AUX and USB connectivity, along with dedicated EQ modes and a master remote control. During the Amazon Diwali Sale, the home theatre system is available for ₹5,999, down from ₹7,048.

How Much Can You Save on These boAt Products?

Product Original price Discounted price Money saved boAt Type-C C600 Cable ₹ 305 ₹ 279 ₹ 26 boAt EnergyShroom PB300 Neo ₹ 1,099 ₹ 899 ₹ 200 boAt Stone 352 Pro Speaker ₹ 1,799 ₹ 1,499 ₹ 300 boAt Rockerz 512 ANC ₹ 3,099 ₹ 2,699 ₹ 400 boAt Aavante Bar Prime B160 ₹ 7,048 ₹ 5,999 ₹ 1,049 Total ₹ 13,422 ₹ 11,325 ₹ 2,097

Also Read:

Your smartwatch should track more than steps: 6 picks with AMOLED displays, GPS and health insights

Want an Al-powered laptop this Amazon Great indian Festival Sale? Understand these specs before making a purchase

Your everyday audio companion: 7 wireless earbuds for work, travel and entertainment

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.